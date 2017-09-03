TOP STORIES
African Court Begins Hearing Of Thirty Applications
Accra, Sept. 2, CDA Consult - The African Court on Human and Peoples’ Rights to hold its 46th Ordinary Session from September 4 to 22 at, Arusha, the United Republic of Tanzania.
The Judges of the African Court will examine over 30 applications and four Requests for Advisory Opinion.
The African Court is composed of eleven Judges, nationals of Member States of the African Union elected in their individual capacity.
In a statement copied to the CDA Consult in Accra, identified those entitled to submit cases to the Court as: the African Commission on Human and Peoples' Rights (the Commission), and the State Party which had lodged a complaint to the Commission.
Others are: the State Party against which the complaint has been lodged at the Commission, and the State Party whose citizen is a victim of human rights violation.
Others are: African Intergovernmental Organizations, when a State Party has an interest in a case, it may submit a request to the Court to be permitted to join and the Court may also entitle relevant Non Governmental organizations (NGOs) with observer status before the Commission, and individuals to institute cases directly before it, in accordance with article 34 (6) of this Protocol.
The African Court was established by virtue of Article 1 of the Protocol to the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights on the establishment of an African Court on Human and Peoples’ Right.
It was to complement the protective mandate of the African Commission on Human and Peoples’ Rights with a view to enhancing the protection of human rights on the continent.
