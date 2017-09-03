TOP STORIES
Until there will be peace on this earth,unless man seeks for God's rights rather than human rights.By: Kyei-Afrifa Mannhei
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3972
|4.4016
|Euro
|5.2197
|5.2232
|Pound Sterling
|5.6592
|5.6666
|Swiss Franc
|4.5642
|4.5669
|Canadian Dollar
|3.5024
|3.5048
|S/African Rand
|0.3376
|0.3378
|Australian Dollar
|3.4770
|3.4838
Goil Rolls Out Customer Appreciation Campaign
Accra, Sept. 2, CDA Consult – Ghana Oil Company Limited (GOIL) has rolled-out targeted Customer Appreciation Campaign aimed at rewarding users of GOIL products as well as creating environment for engagement with the public.
The GOIL Customer Appreciation Campaign initiated at the North Legon Service Station involved rewarding customers with special GOIL branded souvenirs, GOIL Products including free fuel, Free Engine Oil and other GOIL Lubricants at the point of purchase.
Mr Kofi Mensah-Afoakwah, GOIL Dealer in Charge of the GOIL North Legon Filling Station near Haasto told the CDA Consult in an interview during the launch of the campaign that, Ghanaians have demonstrated good faith in GOIL over the years and “we need to roll-back to society our marginal dividend to reduce pressure on all and say thank you”.
He said: “GOIL believes in profit sharing for the benefit of the larger Ghanaian public through Corporate Social Responsibility activities, on-the-spot lucky dip promotions, and other interventions across the country”.
Mr Mensah-Afoakwah noted that GOIL as the foremost Oil Marketing Company in the country is consistently championing the Ghanaian dream through the sale of quality fuel products, adherence to safety and environmental healthy practices, and competitive prices at the point of sale.
“The safety of staffs and customers, and upholding the Ghanaian interest in the downstream sector mainly dominated by the multinationals with the potency of manipulating the sector especially under a deregulated price regime is also our hallmark,” he said.
Mr Mensah-Afoakwah noted: “As a fuel dealer, I have worked with other OMCs before, but working with GOIL comes with added operation alertness as Management and Board Members with technical knowledge in quality control are always visiting the filling stations to conduct unannounced check on the quality of products”.
Mr. Anthony Twumasi, GOIL Head of Research, Planning and Information Technology who joined a team of smartly dressed ladies and gentlemen at the North Legon GOIL Filling Station to serve customers explained that building a good relationship with customers are paramount at GOIL.
He said: “It is unethical and dangerous for some service stations to deal in contaminated fuel especially with the infiltration of Black Market dealers in the petroleum sector.
“Customers must not compromise on quality as the life span of a vehicle’s engine also hinges on the quality of fuel products. If you feed your vehicle with bad fuel, the tendency of you visiting the mechanic shop regularly is high”.
Mr Twumasi therefore called on the motoring public to be vigilant and buy fuel products from trusted Filling Stations “at GOIL we do not compromise”.
GOIL’s current Management Team is headed by Mr. Patrick Akpe Kwame Akorli Group CEO and Managing Director; Mr. Gyamfi Amanquah, Chief Operating Officer, Goenergy; and Mr. Alexander Josiah Adzew, Chief Operating Officer, GOIL.
Others are: Mr. Cyril Opon, Head, Administration and Human Resource;
Mr. Erasmus Ofori Sarkwa, Head, Finance; Mr. Benjamin Torkornoo, Head, Operations; Mr. Anthony Twumasi, Head, Research, Planning and Information Technology; and Mr. Marcus Deo Dake, Head, Fuels Marketing.
The rest are: Ms. Nana Ama Kusi-Appouh, Solicitor/Secretary; Mr. Kofi Ansah-Otoo, Chief Internal Auditor; Mr. Martin Olu-Davies, Head, Health, Safety, Security & Environment; Mr Benjamin Ocansey, Head, Corporate Affairs; and Mr. John Botchway Tagoe, Head, Technical and Special Products.
Communication for Development and Advocacy Consult (CDA Consult) provides tailor made development communication tools necessary for operational transformation and translating dreams into achievable goals and equips clients with mechanism for public education on specific issues.
It also provides effective back-up or frontline monitoring and evaluation tools to ensure value for money delivery of projects, whilst providing clients with skills to deliver timely and accurate information on their activities, work, programmes and projects.
CDA Consult is also aimed at building a responsive working culture for corporate growth through a social process at institutional levels based on dialogue using a broad range of tools and methods.
It also assists client to use continuous and adaptive process of gathering, organising and formulating information and data into argument and to communicate to policy-makers through various interpersonal and mass media communication channels.
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to editor@modernghana.com
Business & Finance