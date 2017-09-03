TOP STORIES
'it is sinful to vote especially for a bad candidate 'By: aboagye williamson .
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3972
|4.4016
|Euro
|5.2197
|5.2232
|Pound Sterling
|5.6592
|5.6666
|Swiss Franc
|4.5642
|4.5669
|Canadian Dollar
|3.5024
|3.5048
|S/African Rand
|0.3376
|0.3378
|Australian Dollar
|3.4770
|3.4838
Caring For The Environment To Ensure The Betterment Of The Unborn Generations
Global and regional environmental issues are increasing rapidly along the slopes of Africa and particularly in Ghana. What have accounted for these sudden changes?
What effort is government making to fight against this abysmal diseases? Debates and seminars over environmental concerns over the years prove fragile as government remains silence over the top issues affecting the environmental growth of the country.
We live in a country while flies are licking our intestines, where everyone shows less concern about the happenings to the environment.
A person’s environment is the event and culture that the person lives in. Therefore a person’s beliefs and actions depend on his environment. The surrounding of an organism affects its growth and development. If the environment is solely made up of things (natural and built features) surrounding us then we won’t have a society if we stand helpless observing the beauty of nature getting deteriorated. The future then beacons us today to start determining its brightness and greener pastures for the generations unborn.
In other to make our generation and the generations unborn proud, boast and recognize our intensive and tremendous efforts displayed the environment should be protected to keep it safe for the improvement of their lives. The South Korean diplomat who was the eight Secretary-General of the UN from January 2007 to December 2016, Ban Ki Moon said and I quote
“Saving our planet, lifting people out of poverty, advancing economic growth…..these are one and the same fight. We must connect the dots between climate changes, water security, energy shortages, global health, food security and women empowerment. Solutions to one problem must be solution to all”.
The world, together with its environment is in a state of emergency and careful strategies must be develop to solve this canker.
The question still remains “ what have accounted for these sudden damages to the environment “?
The impact of technological advancement on our environment is devastating if reasonable measures are not employed to solve this phenomenon. There is no denying the benefits we have gained from technological advancement but as with all things on earth moderation is key. The German-born theoretical physicist, Albert Einstein in his early researches about technology said
“ Technological progress is like an axe in the hands of a pathological criminal “.
Being aware of the harmful impacts of the overuse of technology in our environment will help to avoid unnecessary pitfalls.
The introduction of harmful contaminants such as dynamites, chlorinated hydrocarbons from mining industries into the natural environment affect the smooth growth and functioning of the organisms that support the growth of the forest. Heavy tracks such as tractors, excavators etc. are been used by constructors, mining industries, lumbers to clear the forest without reafforestation for their activities thereby leaving the land bare and also exposing it to natural agents of erosion.
Overgrazing and bush burning also destroy the environment. This occurs when the environment is exposed to intensive grazing for a extended periods of time. It is caused by livestock in poorly managed agricultural societies. Game reserve by hunters also destroy the lives of the organisms in the forest thereby lowering their activities of fortifying the soil leading to poor growth and development.
Are there measures to circumvent this problem?
Is much easier to create a desert than a forest if measures are not developed to preserve the environment for the generations unborn. Environmental pollution is an incurable disease it can only be prevented. It is horrifying that we have to fight our own government to save the environment. The laws concerning the protection of the environment enacted and entrenched in the constitution must be preserve, uphold and practice by all individuals across the country to ensure the safeness of the environment.
The government should strengthen and enforce the environmental protection agencies by giving them the requisite help to preserve the environment. Education should also be given to all people across the country about the implications of environmental pollution to our health and environment plus awards to citizens who contribute meanifully and wholeheartedly towards the preservation of the environment by the various agencies established by law to check the environment.
In conclusion, if we are destroying our trees and also destroying our environment and hurting animals, sooner or later we will have to recognize that the earth has rights, too, to live without pollution. What mankind must know is that humans cannot live without the environment but the environment can live without humans.
Thank you
Ngissah Mungo Park Desmond
Kwame Nkrumah University Of Science And Technology
Department Of Land Economy
Disclaimer: "The views/contents expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author(s) and do not neccessarily reflect those of Modern Ghana. Modern Ghana will not be responsible or liable for any inaccurate or incorrect statements contained in this article." © Ngissah Mungo Park Desmond
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to editor@modernghana.com
Opinion/Feature