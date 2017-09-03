modernghana logo

Encroached Structures At Cape Coast Hospital To Be Demolished

MyJoyOnline
29 minutes ago | General News

Authorities at the Cape Coast Teaching Hospital say they will soon embark on what they call targeted demolishing of illegal structures built on hospital lands.

This is to make room for the facility to be developed to world class standards.

The demolition will affect churches, private companies and individual settlements.

The hospital took the decision after a recommendation by Parliament’s select committee on health that all structures that have sprung up on the premises of the Hospital over the past few years be razed down.

Chairman of Parliament’s Select Committee on Health, Dr Twum Nuamah said the hospital needs the lands in order to expand.

“The teaching hospital is not only for Cape Coast, it is for the country. People will have to come and train or seek medical care that is why in the wisdom of the government, they secured this huge land and it must be used,” he added.

He said the most important thing is to enforce the law.

Joy News has also learnt that several warnings by city authorities to the encroachers have not been adhered to.

Chief Executive Officer of the Hospital Dr. Daniel Asare says all legal processes have been satisfied, adding the facility will set aside a date to carry out the demolition exercise once a warrant is obtained.

“We need to do targeted pulling down because some of them we have told them to stop, but they are still building and we will pull those ones down outright,” Dr Asare told Joy News’ Richard Kojo Nyarko.

He said once the demolition is done, the entire hospital will be walled to prevent the encroachers from coming back.

General News

