Food For Thought For The GWCL?
Earlier today, I had an interesting conversation with one Mr. Michael Danso, a gentleman whom in my humble view is the best, most efficient and reliable plumber in all of McCarthy Hill. He came around to see to a burst pipe in the garden of the house where I live.
Sheer genius. Never one to miss an opportunity to do some research for evidence-based commentary, I decided to bounce an idea that I think might be useful to the Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) - which I have been mulling over for some time now - off him.
As it happens, no one is more familiar with the layout of the GWCL's distribution pipeline network in McCarthy Hill, than Michael Danso is. It enables him to react quickly to resolve his customer's burst pipes in extreme cases.
Mr. Danso happens to be the proprietor of McCarthy Hill-based Onyame Akwan Plumbing Works (tel no. 0244754035). He operates from a kiosk just off the dirt road leading up to Regents University College of Science and Technology.
I asked him if he thought it was a good idea - now that the internet of things and the location app what3words make it possible for the GWCL to remotely monitor its assets - for the .water company to leverage the what 3 words location app to divide its pipeline nationwide network and invite private-sector businesses such as his to bid to retail treated water sold to them at wholesale prices by the GWCL to properties and structures within their allotted areas at approved retail prices set by themselves and sanctioned by the Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC) to enable them make decent profits.
Within the alloted areas where they would retail treated water the private-sector players would be responsible for collecting payments for the water bills they will deliver to customers and for the swift repair of burst pipes.
That way the GWCL will not have to deal with the consequences of non-payment of water bills by its customers, whiles on their part designated area private-sector water suppliers will ensure that treated water is always paid for because failure to do so promptly by those they supply water to will probably immediately lead to disconnection of treated water supplies to such properties connected to the GWCL's distribution pipeline network.
Naturally, this being the gist and barebones of the idea, one expects the GWCL to consult plumbers and sachet water producers (who should be banned from producing sachet water fpr public health reasons but be given distributorship rights for GWCL produced bottled water across Ghana) to enable them tweak the idea to make it acceptable to Ghanaian society as a new business model for the GWCL to enable it become a more sustainable business. Food for thought for the GWCL perhaps?
