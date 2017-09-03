TOP STORIES
The Evil Behind The Necessity Of The Use Of Mobiles
It is proper that we first of all find out what a mobile phone is in order to enable us understand the message clearly. According to the Oxford Advanced Learner’s Dictionary, “A mobile phone also known as a cellular phone, cell phone and a mobile, is a telephone that does not have wires and works as radio that you can carry with you and use anywhere.”
The definition is quite concise and limpid that it needs no further explanation; and as such there is the need to trace the rivers that make the ocean full. The argument as to whether the cell phone is a boon or bane since its use gained popularity has been going on for a long time and has attracted many responses in varying ways.
Those who argue that the mobile phone and its use are necessary have reasons for backing their view point. Among such are that the cell phone makes life much more convenient. It enables us to communicate with others easily making and receiving calls and for messaging, which indeed is true and the main purpose for it was created.
However, what we need to understand is that nobody objects to the relevance of the mobile in communication, but how and when we use it. Mind you, the excessive use of it is the pivot around which the evil lies – and which we must take note of.
The first issue that requires attention to reflect on regarding the evil behind the use of mobiles is the extent to which it has influenced our social life. The original motive of the cell phone is to bring us as social beings closer than ever and it has ironically done just that. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), “While the cell phone provides an efficient and easy way to communicate with friends, family and co-workers, excessive use can take a toll on our … [social life]”.
This shows that excessive use of it will rather alienate us from people it should have bonded and knitted closely. Have you ever sat with a friend to discuss certain pertinent issues and in the process he or she snubbed you and got engaged in a phone call with another person at the point when the discussing needed total concentration?
If yes, you will reckon with me that it is devastating and soul crashing. That may even be a mild way of describing the feeling. People can be gathered to deliberate on issues pertaining to their families, friendship and businesses and are being occasionally and incessantly disrupted by cellular phones.
While some may be making and receiving calls, others may be glued to their mobiles chatting with some people outside the sitting through social media networks. Better still the lousy noise from their ringing tones can cause distraction. Also, it is as if mobile phones are more or less given much value than human life. Strange? Of course not.
Some people cannot afford to forget to charge their cell phone batteries, buy recharge cards or subscriptions. They will sacrifice themselves and resources to ensure that their mobiles are active for use. However, and quite unfortunately, their children school fees and health bills are put on hold, attention to a friend neglected and more strikingly their own stomachs may be denied food, whiles their mobiles are fed to the brim. What callousness!
Peradventure, one of the many maxims attributed to the Zimbabwean president, Robert Mugabe may be congruent in addressing this situation as it says, “We are in an era in which lovers are free to touch each other’s private parts, but are not allowed to touch each other’s cell phones because they are private”. Because we pay a lot of attention to our cellular phones than we do to our partners in relationships, be it in courtship or in marriage, it often results in suspicions, slacken trust, quarrels and sometimes break ups.
The mobile phone is to bring us closer in our social life issues and it will do just that, provided we are able to regulate our incessant use of it and make it our slave through which we get our things resolved than dissolved. Let us not allow ourselves to be enslaved by the evil which comes with the excessive use of the mobile phone.
Secondly, the use of the mobile phone has brain-washed some young people and sadly some adults alike – thereby leaving them as psychopaths. That is, it has made us to lose our moral values such as respect and obedience for authority, and chastity. Young people per se are often curious to emulate their peers and so called role models to the extent that with the advent of cell phones they have some of their actions, pictures and other stuffs on their mobiles; with this they begin to mimic them.
They choose to have their hair cropped in disgusting stylish manner, dress and open their breasts and chests and even walk psychedelically. And these people who have just ‘lost it’ turn to make mockery of the decent ones as uncivilised, but failing rather to recognise that they themselves are the philistines.
Additionally, we no longer obey authority. What insolence! Before the advent of these electronic gadgets, people could go to far distances when sent by an authority. Sadly, it is not so today. When we are being sent by authority we grumble. Politeness which is a cherished manner is about to be completely dragged to the mud. Huh! A parent, an elderly person, a boss or an authority will call you and the response will go like ‘yeees’,‘en-henh’ or stupidly ‘what is it?’ this is harramically haramic in its highest degree. Also, the use of mobile phones is gradually degrading our respect for chastity.
Chastity is defined as the total abstinence from sexual immorality. We do not use our mobiles to have sexual intercourse with ourselves. Do we? No. Do we use them to cheat on our partners? May be yes, may be no. But do we use them for pornographic materials? Absolutely, yes! And pornography is a sexual immorality in many countries if not all. If you take 10 young adult men who are mobile users, at least four of them will have pornographic films and pictures on their cell phones.
Some try hard to hide them so that their acquaintances that happen to lay hold of their mobiles will not see. Some even use nude pictures as their wall papers and screen savers. I do not think anyone who still has his or her conscience uncorrupted by these immoral sexual acts will corroborate the argument that the use of mobile phones is not a necessary evil. Therefore, we must be awake and defend ourselves from the attack of the excessive use of the cell phone on the moral aspect of our lives so as not to become psychopathic beings.
Furthermore, cell phone is to enable us to evangelise through social media networks and text messages. It seems to be serving that purpose. We have a lot of social media groupings talking about religious matters and a flood of applications on our play stores that seek to strength our faith in our various religious denominations. But let us be frank to ourselves; how many of us still venerate and hold dear sacred religious articles and items? Just a few of us do.
We now have sacred scriptures and many religious articles at our fingertips to bring us closer to our deities, yet we are rather drifting away each passing day. Additionally, with the use of our mobiles, we prefer to sit at home and have our own religious services in lieu joining the congregation. We keep on using our mobile phones to create religious tensions as we in the name of propagating our faith try to condemn other religious faiths and denominations.
In trying to promote holiness we destroy holiness as we despise sacred teachings and persons. As if hell is broken loose, there are blasphemies everywhere. We use our cell phones threatening and frightening others that Jesus says this and that; and a whole lot. The commandment reads, “You shall not use the name of the Lord your God in vain; for the Lord will not hold the one who takes His name in vain guiltless.” [Exodus 20:7]. In this regard, as we enjoy the pleasure that comes with the use of our mobiles let us be mindful and not jump over the fence thereby incurring upon ourselves the wrath of God.
Additionally, the use of mobile phones affects our studies negatively than positively. While I respect the opinion of those who are supporting the proposition that students should be allowed to use mobiles in schools because they enable students to do research and stay connected to their families and friends, I gladly and gallantly walk away from them because they have not been able to come out succinctly with reliable and valid precepts as to how cell phone use by students will be regulated. Granted that students are given the opportunity to use mobile phones in schools, how many of them will actually use their cell phones for the intended purpose? Many of them will use their mobiles for entertainment; some will use them to communicate with their boyfriends and girl friends and the worst of it is that others will use their cell phones for immoral activities.
In addition to these things, students will no longer take the pain to sit and learn on their own. By searching for answers with our mobiles we no longer discuss problems or learn with our classmates. What a pity! Also, relying on the mobile phone, some are not willing to exert themselves to make something meaningful out of their own initiatives. And as a result the mobile phone is going to weaken our personality and our aptitude to make decisions in an independent way, without asking for reassurance and encouragement from people we know and trust.
Furthermore, the inappropriate use of mobiles has already affected a reasonable percentage of Ghanaian students’ language skills negatively. As we try, seemingly, to be fast and precise in making calls and sending messages with our cell phones, we contract statements and abbreviate words. For instance, ‘what’ will be ‘wat’ and ‘you are welcome’ will be ‘ywc’. And as the students are also mobile users they carry along with them some of these things to the class which affect their grammar and write- ups greatly negatively. Also, examination malpractices are now rampant – and almost seen as a legality – in our schools and examination bodies owing to the use of cellular phones. Those who are able to make it based on their own determination may just be a few. It is not surprising, though, in Ghana any more that we have school leavers and graduates with best of grades but least of brains. What the evil, incessant use of mobiles can be!
Another issue worthy of note is that the excessive use of the cell phone is evil and can lead to accidents. It can be motor or car accidents or even pedestrian accidents. If your eyes permit you to see you will notice that on our roads people are spotted making calls while riding and driving. They may be laws to regulate the use of mobiles in our system, but how enforceable are they in our nation? They may end up running into stationed or oncoming vehicles, knocking down pedestrians or swaying into gutters. Who causes that? The devil. Sadly also, we have pedestrians who are involved in accidents due to their own negligence in using their cell phones. On the roads people have unwillingly willingly given themselves out to be hit down by cars and motorists simply because they were glued to their mobiles and failed to protect their lives. What a curse!
Economically, incessant cell phone use is debilitating. Those who are of the view that mobile phones help boost our businesses are right to some extent, in that with short phone calls we can have our goods and services delivered. With the help of mobile money, we can sit anywhere and do monetary transactions without having to queue for services at the banks; and that saves us from being robbed by armed robbers. On the contrary, they fail to realise that the exorbitant amount of money we spend to acquire mobiles can be used to underpin our business activities enormously. Currently, in Ghana, the minimum amount of money one can use to acquire a cell phone is about a GHC85.00. And these phones are not so much fancied as they are regarded as “Yam phones”. Those that use this category of phones are seen as poor or uncivilised. Beyond the ‘Yam phones’ are the Smart phones. As regards the acquisition of these mobiles, one needs a minimum amount of GHC250.00. Most of the Ghanaian populace use smart phones with varying prices depending on the quality involve. We splash money on buying these cell phones, yet we complain of no money to start businesses and no employment opportunities. Our employers are the cellular phone manufacturers and dealers, but instead of them paying us we rather pay them.
As if we were blinded by illiteracy and poisoned by fashion, you will see some of us holding more than one mobile. Well, the buying of the cell phone is not even the end of the task but the beginning. We continually recharge our mobile accounts with huge sums of money. There must be credit or units in our accounts before we can make calls, browse the internet and for social media network activities. For example, in a month the average Ghanaian with a mobile will spend about GHC10.00 on recharging his or her account. Even that takes into consideration your service provider. For instance, those who use Vodafone services have subscriptions they make. Some call it “Insurance”. One of those monthly subscriptions is the Supreme Lite which requires you to pay a premium of approximately GHC12.00. But how many of us have been calculating the amount of money we spend on our mobiles yearly? Men and women will prefer to feed their mobiles to the neglect of their children, spouses and even themselves.
Also, we should not forget that time is money. We spend a lot of time on our cellular phones for non-business purposes than business ones. We chat with people on social media networks like facebook, whatsapp, twitter, etcetera, instead of using that time to make money by undertaking business activities. I remember ever walking away from a food vendour who was so engulfed in watching a film on her mobile phone that she had no time to sell the food to me. Assuming two or more people walked away in same manner, how much money was she going to lose? Yet we complain that our businesses are not flourishing. We can only develop our businesses and make our economic life better if we do individual self-introspection to discover the extent of infection that excessive use of mobiles has caused; and allow ourselves to be purged of the evil by effective management and self-determination. So, let us be a little bit wiser.
To add to the above, the most difficult problem is the potential health hazards posed by excessive use of cell phones that are noticed in the long run. According to World Health Organisation(WHO), “Excessive use [of cell phones] can take toll on your health. Mobile phones are transmitting radio waves through a series of base stations with radio frequency waves or electromagnetic fields that cannot break chemical bonds or cause ionization in the human body”. Another scientific research has shown that radiation from lithium which is contained in cell phone batteries can produce brain cancer and tumours. Mental illnesses such as Alzheimer’s disease (memory lose) can result from excessive use of mobiles. Additionally, incessant use of mobile phones increases the risk of eye vision problems such as migraines (weak eye sight). While we continue to stare, squint and strain our eyes as we use our mobile devices, we are at high risk of vision problems in later stages of life. Also, according to healthcentral.com, “Long periods of cell phone use can cause you to arch your neck and hold your body in a strange posture. This can lead to back pains”.
Sleep problems can also emerge from long periods of cellular phones use as we spend a lot of time on our mobiles without resting. And psychologically, it is said that mobile phone addiction is becoming one of the biggest non-drug addiction in the 21st Century.
Undeniably, one renowned freelance writer, Von Hoffman when asked whether he could live without a cell phone replied, “I could live without my cell phone, but it would make my life much more pain in the ass not to have one.” (Technewsworld.com).On this, many of us are victims. Many people may forget their wallets and purses somewhere, but few will forget their mobiles. It is now as if the cell phones control our lives and not that we control them.
Scientists and other researchers are yet to come out with the time frame the consequences of the excessive use of our cell phones can be felt. Until then, we need to be wary of how we use our mobiles and not to become blind, for our mobiles cannot be useful to us without our eyes. We should guard our brains as we use our mobiles, for if we become insane or lose our memories they will be useless to us as we may not be useful to ourselves in such conditions.
And finally, we must not allow our cellular phones to have all the attention in the world from us. We need to free ourselves from the grips of the evil of addiction which comes from the incessant use of mobile phones. Live to use your cell phone! And do not use your cell phone and die!
