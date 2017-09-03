TOP STORIES
Use the woman in you to convince the womanizer to be a responsible manBy: FRANCIS TAWIAH(Duisb
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3972
|4.4016
|Euro
|5.2197
|5.2232
|Pound Sterling
|5.6592
|5.6666
|Swiss Franc
|4.5642
|4.5669
|Canadian Dollar
|3.5024
|3.5048
|S/African Rand
|0.3376
|0.3378
|Australian Dollar
|3.4770
|3.4838
Kenya Overtakes Ghana As The Black Star Of Africa
Ghana has always been continentally known and called the Black Star of Africa. Being the first among black African countries to gain political independence from the White colonialists, it became the beacon of hope to then downtrodden, exploited, subjugated and exasperated African countries. Many an under-colonial rule sister-African countries looked up to Ghana for emulating.
Ghana became the pacesetter and a guide to almost all the African countries thereby triggering their adrenaline to agitate for political independence from the colonial masters. However, whether extricating ourselves from subordination and the White dominance has worked well for Ghana and all politically-independent African countries or not, is not the crux of the matter today, Saturday, 2 September 2017, but how Kenya has in a day or two ago remarkably overtaken Ghana as the brilliantly shining Black Star of Africa.
How has Kenya outpaced Ghana, one may ask? Corruption in all its forms and shapes as ostensibly perpetrated and perpetuated by our African politicians, opinion leaders and traditional leaders, permeating the very human fabrics of the African, has been the bane of the socio-politico-economic development of the African and their countries.
In Ghana’s 2012 general elections with its concomitant 2012 Supreme Court petition following some perceived electoral irregularities, omissions and commissions tantamount to vote rigging hence marring the credibility, sanctity, acceptance and recognition of the results as declared by the Chairman of the Electoral Commission, Dr Kwadwo Afari-Gyan, the Supreme Court ruled to maintain the declaration.
As the evidence and facts submitted by the petitioners were so abundant and credible, as agreed by many a discerning Ghanaian or worldwide public member that had the opportunity to follow the live telecast of the court proceedings, it was a unique opportunity for the Supreme Court to deliver a killer blow to election rigging in Africa, the solid foundation on which corruption thrives to devastate our African countries and people. However, the Atuguba (JSC), Adinyina (JSC), Akoto-Bamfo (JSC), Baffoe-Bonnie (JSC), Gbedegbe (JSC) etc. failed to seize the golden opportunity presented to them on a silver platter to nail the ruinous corruption to the cross.
They allowed Dr Kwadwo Afari-Gyan and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to have their way hence ushering in the most corrupt, incompetent, clueless and callous government and politicians never witnessed in the annals of Ghana’s politics.
The Supreme Court judges decided to safeguard the peace Ghana has been enjoying since independence so seeing the credible evidence as a nonsensical taboo that had the potential to through Ghana into political conflagration should they set precedent by kicking John Dramani Mahama and the NDC in the tooth by pronouncing gospel-truth verdict in line with the facts and honest evidence submitted or adduced by the New Patriotic Party (NPP) petitioners.
Corruption has always made it difficult for Ghanaians to initiate precedents. They always cite preposterous reasons to support their failure to be the first country among equals to set precedents for others to copy or follow. We only prefer to be lazy “follow follow” people always waiting for the white to do then we copy or follow suit.
Anyway, Kenya has taken the political limelight out of Ghana by the farsightedness, professionalism and honesty of her sensible Supreme Court judges. When they saw and established the irregularities that had taken place in their general elections of August 2017, bloated by about one million votes of ghost and dead people’s names cast in favour of the incumbent President Uhuru Kenyatta, they pronounced a judgment of nullification of the election results. Kudos to them!
A new election has to be re-run. What a sensible verdict that has what it takes to put brakes on the wheels of Kenyan political corruption. Now the incumbents will think twice in their absurd aspirations to illegally enrich themselves using the politics as an arena to get rich quick.
While the star of Kenya is twinkling high up in the sky that of Ghana has long been dimmed by Atuguba and his ilk. Has Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, the facilitator of the 2012 infamous Ghana Supreme Court verdict seen or heard what has happened in Kenya? He can bury his head in his palms in shame.
As Kenya marches forward, Ghana has retreated but under His Excellency President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, we shall catch up with Kenya.
Rockson Adofo
Disclaimer: "The views/contents expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author(s) and do not neccessarily reflect those of Modern Ghana. Modern Ghana will not be responsible or liable for any inaccurate or incorrect statements contained in this article." © Rockson Adofo
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to editor@modernghana.com
Feature Article