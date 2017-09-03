TOP STORIES
We Had Double Blessings For Muslims On Jumma Prayers On Eid Day Friday
Many Ghanaian Muslims and their brothers and sisters the world over would surely have double spiritual benefits Allah permitted on Friday September 1.
The day had been declared by Islamic calendar a day to commemorate Eid ul Adha, during which thousands of Muslims the world over do converge in open spaces or large mosques toworship after Arafat day in Saudi Arabiathe day before.
Millions of Muslims also do sacrifice sheep and other animals in connection with the celebration in much the same way Prophet Abraham did on the orders of God in accordance with the Quran to sacrifice his son Ismael but wasmiraculously made to sacrifice a sheep instead.
September 1 being Friday was as usual a day Muslims were required to go to mosques in the afternoon to observe the Friday Muslim Jumma worship.
Muslims do have a lot to do, by offering prayers,sacrificing more animals with some preparing food to share with their families, neighbors, the poor and needy and friends who are Muslims and non-Muslims.
Succeeding presidents including President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo who took part in this year’s Eid al Adha prayer service at the Independence or Black Star Square was full of praise for Muslims in Ghana for being largely non-violent and their peaceful co-existence with other religious adherents in the country.
Speaking at the ‘Eid prayers in Accra, he admonished them to maintain their good mannerisms which distinguish them from Muslim radicals in other nations who often engage in terrorism.
Nana Akufo Addo laid emphasis on promoting education as a good way of assisting Muslim children and asked Muslims to attach importance to the free education scheme introduced by the current government under the leadership of Nana Akufo Addo. Muslims would no longer have any excuse to keep their children at home due to lack of money because education henceforth would be largely free.
Muslims would be of help to themselves if the Imamsand Islamic scholars working through their associations are able to lend support to the free education scheme through sermons and counselling services to get parents to send their children to school.
There are organizations like Ahlul Sunna Wal Jammaa,Islamic Council for Development and Humanitarian Services [ICODEHS],Ahmadiyya Muslim Mission and Ghana MuslimMission that are building many schools and are in the business of promoting education within the Muslim areas in Ghana.
All they need to do is continue their good works in cooperation with government by identifying needy children to be assisted to pursue education up to tertiary levels. We are currently fortunate to have charitable organizations like Zakat Fund of Muslims in Parliament of Ghana, and Sheikh Osman NuhuSharubutu Education Fund [SONSETFUND] engaged in activities to offer needy Muslim students with financial support to study to becometeachers’ nurses, doctors and engineers etc. In addition to the above named organizations the Inner Cities and Zongo Ministry has been established to also offer help to the less developed parts of Ghana including the Zongos.
The idea for the establishment of the Ministry of Zongo Affairs is good especially so when a fund with a substantial amount has been set up for the ministry. In all their undertakings education must be their priority. The ministry must do well to push a lot of Muslim youths most of whom are found in street corners doing nothing and those sellingpetty goods in our city centers near traffic lights to schools dotted around the country. This way the government would achieve its major objectives of getting many of our youths to get access to education.
Executive Director eanfoworld for sustainable development
0244370345/0208844792/0274853710
