TOP STORIES
Africa has everything, and the enemy wants it all that's even your Soul. its not a lie look what happened during the slavery. so wake up and smell the banku not the coffee.By: Lawrence
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3972
|4.4016
|Euro
|5.2197
|5.2232
|Pound Sterling
|5.6592
|5.6666
|Swiss Franc
|4.5642
|4.5669
|Canadian Dollar
|3.5024
|3.5048
|S/African Rand
|0.3376
|0.3378
|Australian Dollar
|3.4770
|3.4838
Distressed Galamsey Operators Curse Gov't And Those Crippling Their Business
Some illegal miners (Galamsey operators) working at Kwaminiampa in the Prestea Huni-Valley District of Western, have invoked curses on some of the leaders security personnel for collapsing their work that give them daily bread.
On 28th August, 2017 Operation Vanguard team destroyed machines and properties at Kwaminiampa which has provoked the Galamseyers to curse some stakeholders.
Pouring the libations, they allegedly accused some of the security personnel, politicians, and elders of the District that they they collected their huge amount of money all the name of protecting their job for them, but it was all lies since Operation Vanguard ransacked their site.
Speaking to Energy FM, some of the Galamseyers complained that they were not able to cater for their children and families and they don't have any other work to do apart from the galamsey.
The incident happened on the 1st of September 2017, at the three main roundabout in Prestea town and later they further continued their curse journey to Kwaminiampa.
Speaking to the media, the concerned youth of Prestea, Comrade Badu Samora, confirmed the incident as true.
Comrade Samora said that they are not against the work of the Operation Vanguard but the youth are dying of hunger and therefore pleaded with government to speed up his plans and bring the small scale mining so that the unemployed youth can get money to support their family members.
He also added that, the invasion by the Operation Vanguard was politically motivated and therefore advised some folks who are helping the taskforce with bad information to desist from it.
Comrade Samora allegedly said anytime the Operation Vanguard taskforce storm the Galamsey sites in the District, and therefore said the recent destruction of machines and other properties by taskforce also took monies and mobile phones from the Galamsey operators.
He therefore, condemned their actions and inactions. He also called on government to ban the activities of Operation Vanguard immediately.
In order to help protect water bodies and save the forests from depletion, the Akufo-Addo-led government has launched a war on illegal small-scale mining (galamsey) which has resulted in a six-month moratorium on all forms of small-scale mining activities in the country.
But the small-scale miners believe that the modus operandi adopted by the government is wrong. They believe the government must delink galamsey from small-scale miners who operate legally (those who operate with license)
Background
The Operation Vanguard is aimed at ensuring that all forms of illegal mining are stopped.
The task force, comprised of 400 security men from the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) and the Police Service and have been divided into three groups to cover the Ashanti, Eastern and Western regions.
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to editor@modernghana.com
Headlines