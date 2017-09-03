TOP STORIES
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3972
|4.4016
|Euro
|5.2197
|5.2232
|Pound Sterling
|5.6592
|5.6666
|Swiss Franc
|4.5642
|4.5669
|Canadian Dollar
|3.5024
|3.5048
|S/African Rand
|0.3376
|0.3378
|Australian Dollar
|3.4770
|3.4838
Making A Fetish Of Our Economic Management
Last week could not pass without the media frenzy about what seemed to be a u-turn decision by our economic management team.
Earlier, the government made it clear that it wouldn't renew an economic program that the country has subscribed to with the IMF by the past government.
Then we woke up to hear that the IMF had approved a one year program for the country upon a reques by our economic management team.
The government has been forced to make this request of the IMF because our economic targets have suffered some setbacks . Among other things, the government hasn't been able to meet its revenue targets, at least ,for the first half of this year.
Ordinarily, this development about our economy is not anything new to us. We have been in and out of economic programs with the IMF and the World Bank since the 1960s.
What is new is why our present government, knowing everything about our economy even before ascending to power, shouted to the whole world that it wouldn't continue with the past government's program with the IMF only to turn round today to ask of an extension of the same program.
What was our government thinking? Or rather, were they not thinking?
One does not need a certificate in an Economic subject to know that Ghana's economy hasn't been healthy for sometime now.
It is true that as a country, we had started well economically. But Ghana's economy has not been performing well since the late sixties.
Just after the overthrow of the first president, the managers of our economy had yielded to different prescriptions from the IMF and the World Bank in attempt to restore our economy to at least its glorious past .
The truth is that we haven't been in control of our own economy for a long time .
It is not that we do have the best of brains to manage our economy.
We had and still have ; but they were and even now are just figure heads administering to our ailing economy prescriptions handed down from the so-called Britten Wood institutions .
Whatever, acknowledgement these finance ministers gained internationally whilst in office was not due to how their efforts made our country better off economically, but it was because they had implemented exactly what their foreign economic masters told them to do with our economy without any question.
It is almost like a course experience with a lecturer in the university. Throughout the course, the lecturer sat on a stool and read out inaudibly incomprehensible notes from an old pad to students .
When a student had put a question to the lecturer for some clarity at the lecture : the lecturer would retort as if in a refrain ' you can fail this course and still go to heaven "
Ironically, some students did enviably well in the course. And they were those whose ears were sharp to hear whatever the lecturer was saying and who were able to produce exactly what they had heard at lecture during the semester exams.
They like majority of the class did not understand anything about the course in the end; but they managed to score good grades because their sharp ears helped them to take the exact notes from the learned man which they poured out to the lecturer at the end of semester exam.
And so our best finance ministers throughout our economic history were those who took us in and out of IMF and World Bank tailored economic programs without questioning what those programs were.
One of Ghana's longest finance minister, Dr. Kwesi Botchwey played so well along with these foreign economic experts .
Apart from him drawing so much of the people's anxiety to his yearly ritual budgetary preparations and delivery , he managed to administer so many prescriptions of the IMF to our economy. Name them: SAP, ERP, PAMSCAD
He distinguished himself so well in being the foreman of various attempts to make us guinea pig of all the economic experiments of the western economic institutions .
It is sad to say by the year 2000 , when his government left office, the same IMF declared our economy bankrupt. It meant all his economic efforts in managing our economy for twenty years could only lead us to bankruptcy.
The insolvency of Ghana's economy in 2001 could be said to be like the state of UT BANK AND capital bank as at their take over.
The government in 2001 declared our economy bankrupt after our economy had swallowed IMF and World Bank prescriptions for twenty years.
But the new government did not take lessons from the past. The same people who courted us into bankruptcy offered the then government the bait.
In spite of the fact that our country was still endowed with rich resources like gold, diamond, bauxite and was about to produce crude oil in commercial quantities, these so-called western development partners told us to 'wear placards' like erred school boys and shout on our roof tops that we were poor'.
It was only by this pitiful cry from us that we would deserve a bail out of our economic indebtedness. We became what is called a HIPC state.
In spite of the fact that the whole thing was humiliating , the government at that time thought it was the best brain economic decision ever taken by our government.
One of the ministers actuality danced with the lyrics ' the money e big O'. Meaning the money that was coming to us was so big that it would change our lives forever.
We soon overcame our momentary shame that came with the government's decision to take this deal and we started getting excited about the HIPC dividends that would come to us.
We went on a spending spree. Soon, we had exhausted the HIPC windfall and we had gone on our usual path contracting every loan that was dangled to us.
By 2008, when the government left office, all the tax revenues that the government could raise could only pay salaries and interests on new loans we had contracted.
Even when we started producing crude oil in commercial quantities, we had already become so indebted that we were unable to enjoy the full benefits of our newly found blessings. All the monies that came with our share of the crude oil could not suffice for our new expenditure pattern.
Seventeen years after GHANA had received debt forgiveness, the country is back into that very state of being heavily indebted.
By the time President Mahama left office, the country finances had become so bad.
Government was in so many months arrears on Statutory payments.
Government was in arrears for NHIS, District Assembly Funds, School Feeding Program, grants for schools in the north etc etc.
In the 20012 election, we made so much fuss about having 'economic experts ' as running mates as if having people with degrees in Economics managing our economy was the panacea for our economic woes.
We had a former governor of a Central Bank as vice president for this country for four years, and the economy didn't get better.
And it does seem like we are pursuing the same economic path that has led us to our failed economic state; especially when we have another doctorate holder in economics who is excited about just winning economic debates.
Today, the new political talk is that ' we are doing smart borrowing '. Whatever that means, I concede that my O' Level Economics is not enough for me to understand.
In the just ended SHS WAEC exams, candidates came out after writing a paper with down faces indicating the paper was difficult.
Then a student whom a teacher knew to be a good student came out.
The teacher asked the student how he in particular saw the paper.
The candidate asked the teacher not to mind the other candidates . That the questions that came were not difficult. Only that they were taken from the first year syllabus.
It seems to me that our fixation with economic experts to run our economy is becoming our bane. It looks like even though these finance ministers have read so much in economics, they usually miss the basic economic principles that would take us out of our economic mess when it comes to managing our economy .
Because my O' Level Economics lesson taught me the ways by which a person or an organization can create wealth. And they are simple ways: produce more; live within your means; cultivate the habit of saving; invest in productive ventures with your savings or the loans that you contract.
Doing these consistently for a long period would surely lead one to create wealth and financial security for oneself.
And these are not in magic. And one does not need doctorate degrees to acquire these skills to put these into practice .
And government after government would go to the IMF for the same prescriptions which they are unable to meet. They would always tell our governments to reduce budget deficit ;reduce labour force in the public sector ; reduce Bank of Ghana deficit financing etc etc.
Government after government would go to the IMF for the same prescriptions that were given to their predecessors.
You wouldn't know whether it is the IMF which is a bad instructor or our economic managers who are plainly very bad students.
But somehow, we have been made to accept that matters of an economy is a preserve of some people special.
Just listen to the deputy finance minister struggling to defend his government on the accusations that the government had earlier exercised poor judgement when it loudly made public it wouldn't renew our program of action with the IMF.
They would talk about micro and macro economy; they would talk about inflation and reducing base rates a thousand points. They make fetish matters relating to our economy.
But the real economy is what you and I live each day.
PAUL ZOWONU
TUTOR ACCRA
#TALKINGBLUES
1/09/2017:14:30
