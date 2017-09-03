TOP STORIES
Ghana's SC Judges Vs. Kenya's SC Judges Comparison - Outlandish Comparison
The decision by the supreme court in Kenya has generated heated debates and controversial arguments among Ghanaians. Some have began comparing Ghana's supreme judges to their Kenyan counterparts.If don't think we have anything to gain, but much to lose. Illogical comparisons often result in resentment. They don't add no value, meaning, or fulfilment to our lives or the legal system.
We will only lose our pride, our dignity, our drive and our passion as a people. Before I touch on the substantive issue, those who have started denigrating our supreme court judges must be told that before the elections in Kenya, an 11- member Kenyan Judiciary delegation led by the country's deputy Chief Justice Justice Philomena Mwilu, was in Ghana to learn from Ghana's experience in election adjudication.
We should also not be oblivious of the rules regarding how the two countries handle election petitions. We must look at the constitutional 14 day timeline in Kenya Ghana has no strict constitutional timeline within which to determine a presidential election petition. I have raised this point because one of the reasons people adduce to chastise our supreme court judges is the time the Kenyan court spent on the petition.
The Kenya Constitution enjoins the supreme court to finish election petition trials within a specified timeline. The fact that the Kenyan Supreme court was able to rule on the petition within a 14 days doesn't make the system (timeline) the best which must be adopted by Ghana. Zambia has adopted the Kenyan system and in the last petition trial, the opposition complained bitterly about the timeline.
In that particular petition which was filed by Hakaide Hichilema against the reelection of President Edgar Lungu, process of discovery and status conference which are requirements before proper hearing consumed 10 days, leaving four days for judges to hear the petition. The lawyers for Mr Hichilema and his running mate decided to withdraw from the petition, arguing that they could not argue the case within the constrained time left.
Interestingly the court ruled that there was no petition to be heard. When comparing, we must look at the details in the petition. Do you think our supreme court could have finished with the pink sheets furnished them. In the case of Kenya's the petitioners alleged that some 56 form 34B lacked watermarks, five were not signed by constituency returning officers, two were not stamped and 31 had no serial numbers.
They also claimed 32 forms were not signed by agents contrary to regulations 79 and 83 among other issues. The issues raised in the petition are different from the kind of alleged irregularities the the NPP raised in their petition in 2012.
My other reason for arguing that our judges deserve commendation than illogical comparison is that, prior to the 2012 and 2016 elections in Ghana, the supreme court interpreting petition cases brought before it, made some recommendations to the EC which improved our electoral system.
In the case of Kenya, before the elections NASA filed a petition to stop the printing of the ballot papers in Dubai. The Chief Justice stated that the judiciary will not make any decision which would lead to the postponement of the August Election. Can you imagine the ordeal our judges would have through if they ruled same way on petition filed by the opposition and its allies prior to our elections. I think we must wait for details of the ruling before the "Chastisement game".
When Kenya heard a Presidential election petition in 2013, judges at the SC ordered on their own motion- a scrutiny of returns from over 33,400 polling stations and a re-tallying of results in 22 constituencies. Elements of the opposition who are hailing the supreme court today raised serious issues with the process. In that trial, the issue of time was also raised.
The supreme court ordered the scrutiny of results documents and an audit of the technology used to transmit the results. The exercise was not completed for lack of time or cooperation by the electoral management body. We must also look at the Senate and National Assembly results vis-à-vis the petition. The irregularities the supreme court based its judgement on, concern Kenya's electoral laws not the facts, the court did not check voter eligibility and ineligibility. The trial focused on procedural irregularities.
It means the possibility of election laws which were broken through inadvertence, affecting the senate and national assembly elections is high. The justices of the supreme court take cases that will affect the entire country, not just the individuals involved. They clarify legal issues that are important to as many people as possible in other words, they handle cases that will have a large constitutional impact, or that answer important legal questions that affect the whole nation.
So my question is, if the same technology was used to transfer votes with regard to the senate and National Assembly, then why didn't the supreme court cure the possible "hitch" of defeated candidates also running to the court to seek for legal reliefs over same irregularities.
The supreme court is the court of last resort and can make decisions that all the courts must follow. It means the lower courts will automatically rule according to the established precedent which to me can prejudice right to fair trial. All these issues must be considered when persecuting our noble judges. Personally, I have serious issues with the ruling and I don't think the facts captured in the petition support the Supreme Court's decision.
