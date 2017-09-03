TOP STORIES
B/A: Activista Movement Launched By ActionAid
Sunyani, Sept. 3, GNA - The Brong-Ahafo office of ActionAid Ghana on Thursday launched the regional chapter of the Activista Movement with a call on members to be great ambassadors to impact positively on the development of their communities and the country.
The Activista comprised over 50 youth groups that the ActionAid had identified in the region and the focus is to provide opportunities for the youth to engage in the fight for social justice such as ending poverty and injustice.
Speaking at the launch in Sunyani, Ms Melody Azinim, the Regional Programme Manager of ActionAid, said her outfit in collaboration with the Regional Directorate of the National Youth Authority (NYA) was able to identify the more than 50 youth groups who are supporting their respective communities in their development initiatives.
Ms. Azinim said ActionAid would harness the potentials of the members of those groups under the umbrella of Activista to foster effective collaboration and partnership in developing the region.
She said ActionAid's work with the youth has been revolving around the concept of Activista which is a global youth network involving over 50 ActionAid partners and thousands of volunteers in more than 25 countries.
Ms Azinim said Activista consisted of young persons working with ActionAid around the world with the aspiration to end poverty and injustice and consequently create positive social change.
She said 'the members are volunteers, community members and partners who are the right holders that ActionAid works and creates alliances with to fight for women's rights, child rights, education, healthcare, livelihoods and participation in decision-making and political processes'.
Nana Abenaa Boatemaa I, paramount queen of Odumase number one traditional area, and national President of Women Traditional Leaders Association of Ghana, entreated the youth to use their youthful exuberance for a worthy cause in the society.
Nana Boatemaa, also the President of Brong-Ahafo Queen mothers' Association, urged the youth to channel their energies on useful and profitable ventures as a springboard to attain financial security for their socio-economic survival now and in the future.
Mr Paschal Assan Edwards, the Brong-Ahafo Regional Director of the NYA, said a lot of evidence has shown that duty-bearers have lived up to their responsibilities due to the activism of ordinary citizens standing up for their rights either individually or collectively.
He lauded formation of Activista adding that there is the need for young people to participate in positive change processes.
GNA
By Nana Osei Kyeretwie, GNA
