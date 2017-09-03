TOP STORIES
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3972
|4.4016
|Euro
|5.2197
|5.2232
|Pound Sterling
|5.6592
|5.6666
|Swiss Franc
|4.5642
|4.5669
|Canadian Dollar
|3.5024
|3.5048
|S/African Rand
|0.3376
|0.3378
|Australian Dollar
|3.4770
|3.4838
AME Zion Child Development Centre Benefits From Compassion Ghana
Fiapre (B/A), Sept. 3, GNA - The Bishop Brown African Methodist Episcopal (AME) Zion Church Child Development Centre (CDC) at Fiapre has received a total fund of GH¢173,840.37 from the Compassion International Ghana since September 2016 to June 2017.
Within the period the Fiapre AME Zion Church has also supported the Centre with GH ¢ 6, 823.00.
The Compassion International Ghana, a partner of the CDC is a Christian non-governmental organisation (NGO) that is financially supporting the Centre's projects.
Its main objective is 'to release children from poverty in Jesus name' through the provision of clothing, shelter, health services and educational materials in collaboration with the Centre to identify and develop the talents in them.
The CDC then is bringing the children up with the cooperation of their parents and guardians for them to become useful and skilful citizens in various vocations and professions to contribute positively for the progress of their communities and the nation in general.
Reverend Dr Gideon Ndebugri, an Assistant Superintendent of Prison (ASP) and the Founder of the Centre, made this known during a durbar organised to mark the one-year anniversary of the CDC at Fiapre in the Sunyani West District of Brong-Ahafo Region.
The celebration held under the theme 'Empowering Our Children to Impact the Society' and it was aimed to outdoor the Centre which was established in July 2016 to the general public, particularly residents of Fiapre and its environs.
Reverend Ndebugri said the support of the parents and guardians was very necessary before the Centre's aim to provide comfort for the children with difficult financial backgrounds and train them to become useful in the society could be achieved.
He said the Centre was established with 209 children aged between three to seven years from poor family backgrounds and financial obscurity, adding that out of the total number, 186 beneficiaries were being sponsored by individuals in the United States of America while 26 were unsponsored.
Reverend Ndebugri advised parents to be passionate as they perform their parental responsibilities to shape the lives of their children.
Mr George Yaw Ankamah, the Brong-Ahafo Regional Director of Department of Children of the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection, said children needed holistic development by training them in all aspects of modern ways of life.
He reminded parents and guardians of their obligations to give quality care to their children and wards notwithstanding the socio-economic challenges.
