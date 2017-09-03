TOP STORIES
When you face your Fear it stops having power over youBy: Nana Adjoa Boahemaa
Africa Must Redefine Leadership For National Development—Ayim
Accra, Sept. 3, GNA - Mr Samuel Ayim, Chief Executive Officer, Centre for Transformational Leadership in Africa (CTL Africa), has called for a redefinition of the concept of leadership and to inculcate the same into the national values of African states.
He said this could be done through a new curriculum of education from the basic level through to all higher levels of the educational system.
Mr Ayim was speaking during a press conference, ahead of the Leadership Growth Conference under the tag phrase 'Live2Lead' in Accra.
The event is aimed at mentoring aspiring leaders and motivating all leaders to positively impact their communities.
The conference being held in Atlanta, USA will be simulcast in 300 locations and in over 30 countries by the John Maxwell Company but hosted in Ghana by CLT-Africa through a live streaming feed at the College of Physician and Surgeons.
Mr Ayim said in every discussion on the development of Africa, the issue of leadership was fingered and it has almost become a clichÃ© to cite countries like Malaysia, Singapore and even Rwanda, as examples of where leadership has made a difference.
He said the problem lies in the very definition put on leadership.
'The concept of leadership as a position, a higher position, from where all solutions should emanate, and that we should all strive to attain that position before we can make any meaningful contribution is a flawed one, 'Mr Ayim said.
He said the concept of leadership as position that should bring to the occupant the maximum personal benefit was a faulty one.
Mr Ayim said as written and taught by John Maxwell, a renowned leadership expert, the true meaning of leadership was influence and the highest purpose of leadership was to add value to others.
'True leaders do not serve their own personal interest but true leaders make a difference in their societies and in the lives of their people,' he added.
The CEO said true leaders aim to change the circumstance of their communities for the better and as a country we need a new concept of leadership that indicates each and every one of us could lead.
Mr Ayim said this was the concept of leadership that 'we should begin to adopt and inculcate as part of our national culture and attitude, we should begin to introduce this concept into our educational system from the basic level.'
He was of the view that the difference between poor and rich nations was not the age of the nation, nor the availability of natural or even human resources but the difference was the attitude of the people, moulded for many years by education, moral responsibility and culture.
'Leadership is influence; therefore whether you are father, mother, family head, supervisor or chief executive of an organization, a driver or the president; you must set high ethical values for yourself and those you are leading and be strategically focused to succeed in your area of influence,' Mr Ayim said.
He said as a leader one needed a strong character, appropriate training and skills to lead effectively and provide development for the people.
Mr Ayim said this new concept of leadership was what Live2Lead was all about; an annual leadership programme, which CTL Africa, a civil society organisation in partnership with the John Maxell Company was bringing to Ghana on October 6, 2017 and it would be held annually to help inculcate this new concept of leadership the people.
The event will feature four renowned world class speakers and leaders to address different aspect of this concept of leadership to equip participants to lead and create change with renewed passion and drive.
