Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3972
|4.4016
|Euro
|5.2197
|5.2232
|Pound Sterling
|5.6592
|5.6666
|Swiss Franc
|4.5642
|4.5669
|Canadian Dollar
|3.5024
|3.5048
|S/African Rand
|0.3376
|0.3378
|Australian Dollar
|3.4770
|3.4838
On Sanitation: The Problem Is Attitudinal In Ghana—Sanitation Officer
Accra, Sept. 3, GNA - Mr Robertson Mensah, Sanitation Officer in charge of the Buduburam Zone in the Gomoa East District of Central Region, has said their main concern in addressing their sanitation challenges is the need for attitudinal change.
He said it is unfortunate that some people intentionally gather garbage from their homes and dump it in the gutters and sometimes on the streets.
And as the public hardly cares about the need to maintain a clean environment, such offenders do such acts and go free, he said.
Mr Koomson Panyin, the National Disaster Management Organisation official of the Buduburam Zone, said the indiscriminate dumping of refuse is the main cause of cholera and other diseases hence the need for all to help keep the environment clean.
The two officials said this during a cleanup exercise organized by both Buduburam branch of Nadmo and sanitation office of the area.
