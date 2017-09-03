TOP STORIES
WHAT IS TIME,IF YOU DON'T ENJOY IT? WHAT IS LOVE, IF YOU DON'T SHARE?By: akoaso,HH Germany
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3972
|4.4016
|Euro
|5.2197
|5.2232
|Pound Sterling
|5.6592
|5.6666
|Swiss Franc
|4.5642
|4.5669
|Canadian Dollar
|3.5024
|3.5048
|S/African Rand
|0.3376
|0.3378
|Australian Dollar
|3.4770
|3.4838
Is North Korea now the world's major threat?
By Dr. Michael J.K. Bokor
September 3, 2017
Folks, North Korea has eventually emerged as a major threat to global security, testing all kinds of missiles, flying some over Japan, and threatening more and more, especially against the United States.
Despite the harsh sanctions and emphatic threatening by the United States and its allies, North Korea is unperturbed as it intensifies its efforts at acquiring nuclear capabilities.
Now, it has conducted a 6th "successful" nuclear test that has put all on edge. Where will it all take us?
No amount of horrifying threat by the US has so far accomplished anything deterrent. China and Russia have cautioned against anything that may worsen the situation. As the US' Donald trump says the US doesn't need any dialogue with North Korea, there appears to be no immediate window of opportunity to use diplomacy instead of military action or intense sanctions to curb North Korea's nuclear ambitions.
There seems to be something terrible afoot.
I shall return
Disclaimer: "The views/contents expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author(s) and do not neccessarily reflect those of Modern Ghana. Modern Ghana will not be responsible or liable for any inaccurate or incorrect statements contained in this article." © Michael J.K. Bokor, Ph.D.
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to editor@modernghana.com
Feature Article