We’ll fix state bungalows with taxpayers’ money – Dep. Minister
Government will have to use taxpayers' money to renovate state bungalows which are currently in a terrible state, Deputy Minister for Works and Housing, Freda Prempeh has revealed.
She made this revelation while expressing concerns about the state of government bungalows across the country.
“I have always said that if it is a government bungalow it is your identity and that is where you live but because the word government is part of the system , people feel they can do anything with it and that is not good for all of us. Government will have to use the taxpayers money to bring the bungalows back to life,” the Deputy Minister said.
Speaking to Citi News after inspecting some government bungalows at Koforidua in the Eastern Region the Deputy Minister also charged coordinating directors and estate officers to ensure that retired government workers who are still occupying these bungalows hand them over to be used by new recruits.
“I want to tell those in charge, the RCC to ensure that those who are not suppose to be in government bungalows leave the place for other people to fill in and also ensure that the tenants maintain the bungalows that have been allocated to them.”
She further expressed concerns about how some persons had developed a laissez faire towards maintenance of these bungalows, saying “I am not happy about what I have seen . It seems the problem basically runs through in all other regions. We've experienced some of these problems in Accra. I experienced the same thing in Takoradi on Monday and I have just started my tour in Koforidua and it is basically the same problem.”
The Works and Housing Minister, Samuel Atta-Akyea had earlier stated that cronies of some public officials were occupying state bungalows without paying rent.
Samuel Atta-Akyea stated that there is an ongoing audit of such properties and those who fail to justify paying their rent will be kicked out in three months.
By: Marian Ansah/citifmonline.com/Ghana
