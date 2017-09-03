TOP STORIES
Muslim youth urged to stay away from crime
Wa, Sept. 2, GNA - Muslim youth in the Upper West Region have been advised to stay away from crime and other social vices and volunteer information on suspected criminals to the security agencies for arrest and prosecution.
Mr Amidu Chinnia Issahaku, Deputy Upper West Regional Minister, who made the call in a message to the various Muslim sects in the region during the Eidul-Adha congregational prayers, said government was worried about the frequent robberies along the major streets in the region.
'What is of worry to us as a government is the frequent robberies along the major streets of the region coupled with theft of motor bikes and home burglary', he said.
The Deputy Regional Minister noted that they were confronted with various challenges of development in their towns and villages which required all of them to come together to deal with the challenges by mobilizing available resources and energies to compliment government efforts.
'In all these, peace and security are paramount and I praise our religious leaders, traditional rulers, opinion leaders and all for the diverse roles you continue to play in maintaining peace, law and order in our communities', he said.
Mr Issahaku said government would continue to seek the progress and development of the country for the benefit of all Ghanaians.
'We have so far demonstrated our commitment by pursuing vigorously policy initiatives which have the potential of turning the numerous challenges of unemployment into job creation and infrastructural development', he said.
He said the positive thinking of government would reflect in education, health, agriculture, energy, water, roads and all other sectors of the economy for the general improvement of their lives.
'We shall experience a reduction in the payment of our utility bills, Free Senior High School Education (SHS) and One District One Factory among other initiatives', the Deputy Regional Minister said.
On the Eid-ul-Adha celebrations, Mr Isshahaku said it was a festival of sacrifice which was celebrated to commemorate the willingness of Prophet Ibrahim to sacrifice his son as an act of obedience to Allah.
'Prophet Mohammad advised us to celebrate this occasion in peace and by reaching out to the poor, perform good deeds and to give to charity in obedience to Allah', he said.
He urged all to pray for the successful return of those of their elders, brothers and sisters who made it to the holy land of Mecca this year for the pilgrimage.
Alhaji Sulemana Bakuri, the Imam of the Wa Central Mosque, who led the Eidul-Adha prayers in Wa, admonished all to use the occasion to show love and kindness towards their neighbours.
He said Islam means peace and total submission to the will of Allah and advised Muslims to constantly seek the face of Allah for his continued direction and guidance in all their endeavours.
GNA
By Prosper K. Kuorsoh, GNA
