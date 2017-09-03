TOP STORIES
Ghana Water Company installs new equipment at Daboase
Daboase (W/R), Sept 2. GNA - The Western Regional Office of the Ghana Water Company has installed new equipment at the water treatment plant at Daboase in the Wassa East District to improve operations and ensure regular water supply.
The old plant fitted for more than 50 years now at the Daboase Head works of the Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) can no longer produce the six million gallons of water daily due to operational difficulties coupled with diversion of the water course due to illegal mining.
Mr Mark Teiko Cudjoe, Western Regional Chief Manager of GWCL, at the commissioning of the equipment at Daboase, said the installation was in three phases: and that 'Phase I was at Daboase, where they are replacing high lift pumps and its control panel.
"We are changing the pumps at Bosomase which had acted as a backup for our operations at Daboase, we are changing all the two pumps and bringing in new control panels also in the phase 2'.
Mr Cudjoe said the phase three would involve the Inchaban treatment plant where the high lift pumps and water pumps among other parts would be changed to bring efficiency.
The Regional Manager said test-run on the new machineries had shown tremendous improvement in water supply in the Metropolis and lauded government's effort in that regard.
The Daboase treatment plant gets it source of raw water from the Pra River with a capacity of 27.270 cubic meters daily.
Mr Cudjoe said the treatment plants at Inchaban, Bosomase, Axim and other places in the Western Region would receive their turn of rehabilitation works at a cost of GH¢25million in early November.
Mrs Gifty Eugenia Kusi, the Deputy Western Regional Minister, said government's effort to procure the equipment was to help curb the perennial water supply problems and bring hope to businesses and domestic users.
She prayed that the current four million gallons of water produced daily would receive major boost and even achieve the 6 million gallons target in the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolis and its environs.
Mr Eric Johnson, Director of Intermerc Ghana Limited, Contractor for the rehabilitation works, said the company was working hard to meet its schedules.
'We are seeing some improvement with the first phase and want to assure you that by first week in November, all works will be completed to the satisfaction of all'.
GNA
By Mildred Siabi-Mensah, GNA
