Celebrating Eid ul-Adha requires one's attentiveness to Allah - Alhaji Abdul-Rahman

GNA
19 minutes ago | Social News

Accra, Sept. 2, GNA - Alhaji Abubakar Abdul-Rahman, Upper West NPP Regional Chairman, has called on the public especially those of the Muslim faith to emulate the good practices that Allah teaches us.

He said no matter one's tribe or sect, race or religion, gender or age, the celebration of Eid ul-Adha reminds us of the need to forgive one another and also take away any sense of enmity.

The statement signed by Alhaji Abdul-Rahman said the celebration of Eid-ul-Adha is in honour of the command given by Allah to Prophet Abraham to sacrifice his first son, Ishmael.

It said the fulfillment of the command by Abraham 'yet unmatched in the annals of religion, made Abraham the only friend of Allah'.

Like former President of the United States of America, Barrack Obama said, let us continue the tradition of donating to the poor and joining efforts with other faith communities to provide assistance to those suffering from hunger, sickness, oppression, and conflict.

On behalf of the people of the Upper West Region and on my own behalf (as an aspiring National Chairman aka Chairman Short), we extend our warmest greetings to all Muslims during this holiday and it is our fervent hope that all the prayers we have made before and during the Hajj pilgrimage be accepted and granted by the Almighty Allah.

GNA

Social News

