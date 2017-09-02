modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Resist Pressure To Legalize Homosexuality – Mp...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

Zimbabwe opposition hails Kenya poll overturn

AFP
26 minutes ago | Zimbabwe
Zimbabwean opposition leader Morgan Tsvangirai is part of an opposition alliance formed ahead of the 2018 vote, in a bid to unseat the nation's 93-year-old leader Robert MugabeÂ . By Jekesai NJIKIZANA (AFP)
Zimbabwean opposition leader Morgan Tsvangirai is part of an opposition alliance formed ahead of the 2018 vote, in a bid to unseat the nation's 93-year-old leader Robert MugabeÂ . By Jekesai NJIKIZANA (AFP)

Bulawayo (Zimbabwe) (AFP) - Zimbabwe's opposition leader Morgan Tsvangirai hailed on Saturday the decision by Kenya's top court to order a new presidential election as a "step towards democracy".

Tsvangirai, the leader of the Movement for Democratic Change (MDC), has made three failed attempts at the presidency, losing all of them to long-ruling leader Robert Mugabe.

"This is an unprecedented decision in the whole of Africa and I think it's a good step towards democracy," Tsvangirai told thousands of supporters at a rally organised by an alliance of opposition parties.

"If it happened in Kenya it can as well happen in Zimbabwe," he said.

In 2008, Tsvangirai beat Mugabe in the first round of voting but failed to secure an outright majority, leading to a run-off. He later pulled out of the second round, due violence against his supporters.

The MDC is now part of an opposition alliance formed ahead of the 2018 vote, in a bid to unseat the 93-year-old Mugabe.

In 2008, Zimbabwe's opposition leader Morgan Tsvangirai beat the nation's president Robert Mugabe in the first round of voting but failed to secure an outright majority

The Saturday rally in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe's second city, was the first gathering of the alliance since its formation last month.

Tsvangirai told supporters that there should be "clear reforms" in place ahead of the next election to avoid disputes.

Past elections in Zimbabwe have been marred by violence, intimidation and charges of electoral fraud.

Kenya's Supreme Court nullified on Friday the results of last month's presidential election which handed victory President Uhuru Kenyatta, citing irregularities in the electronic transmission of vote results.

The landmark ruling ordered fresh election be held within 60 days.

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to editor@modernghana.com

Zimbabwe

TOP STORIES

Christians Must Fear God And Hate Evil—Prophet Bernard Afresa Taylor

1 hour ago

SSNIT Blows $150m On ‘Bogus’ Housing Schemes

2 hours ago

quot-img-1ALL TRUTH IS SAFE,AND NOTHING ELSE IS SAFE;AND HE WHO KEEPS BACK THE TRUTH,OR WITHHOLDS IT FROM MEN,FROM MOTIVES OF EXPEDIENCY,IS EITHER A COWARD OR CRIMINAL,OR BOTH.

By: K.OWARE - Hamburg quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.39724.4016
Euro5.21975.2232
Pound Sterling5.65925.6666
Swiss Franc4.56424.5669
Canadian Dollar3.50243.5048
S/African Rand0.33760.3378
Australian Dollar3.47703.4838
body-container-line