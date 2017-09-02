TOP STORIES
Untrained Catechists Have No Place At EP Church
Ho, Sept. 2, GNA - Reverend Samuel Amoako, Ho East Moderator of the Evangelical Presbyterian Church (EPC)- Ghana, has said the Church does not know untrained catechists in the Church therefore could not work with them.
'The EPC does not know you because you are not trained and given appointment letters by the Church' he said.
Reverend Amoako was addressing the opening session of the 28th annual conference of Catechist and Evangelists Union of the Church in Ho.
The four day conference which was held under the theme 'the delight of the disciple making; being the smile of God in your home and in your church', was being attended by over 250 delegates from the 15 presbyteries of the church nationwide.
Reverend Amoako, said a well informed and educated person could propagate the gospel better and said the Church could not work with untrained catechists.
He appealed to individuals working as catechists without any training to avail themselves for sandwich courses being organized by the Church.
Reverend Frederick Amevenuku, a Lecturer at the Trinity Theological Seminary, said the clergy had lost its respect due to activities of charlatans in the ministry.
He appealed to trained catechists of the Church to live above reproach in their communities to win back that respect.
