modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Resist Pressure To Legalize Homosexuality – Mp...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

Dagbon Peace Project Launched

GNA
57 minutes ago | Social News

Tamale, Sept 2, GNA - Mr Salifu Saeed, Northern Regional Minister, shall soon launch the 'Dagbon Peace and Progress Now' project aimed at uniting all people of Dagbon tradition to accelerate development in the area.

The Regional Minister, who announced this when addressing Muslims at the Jubilee Park in Tamale on Friday to mark this year's Eidul-Adha celebrations, said all political parties in the region would be involved in the project, which would be launched on September 10, this year.

He said after the launch 'all our activities, actions and interactions should demonstrate our readiness to move as a united body.'

Mr Saeed said 'through this our traditional rulers will see the need to come together to lead the process to ensure peace in Dagbon.'

He said all was being done to woo investors to the region to exploit its potential to create jobs as well as accelerate development.

Sheik Abdulai Salam, Northern Regional Chief Imam, in a sermon, called on Muslims to be one another's keeper to ensure peaceful coexistence.

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to editor@modernghana.com

Social News

TOP STORIES

SSNIT Blows $150m On ‘Bogus’ Housing Schemes

41 minutes ago

USD$10Billion Required To Revive Railway Sector

1 hour ago

quot-img-1as it was in the beginning,so shall it be ,the world will never change

By: vasco quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.39724.4016
Euro5.21975.2232
Pound Sterling5.65925.6666
Swiss Franc4.56424.5669
Canadian Dollar3.50243.5048
S/African Rand0.33760.3378
Australian Dollar3.47703.4838
body-container-line