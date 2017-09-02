TOP STORIES
Muslims Charged To Love One Another
Accra, Sept. 2, GNA - Maulvi Mohammed Bin Salih, the Ameer and Missionary in charge of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Mission, has called on Muslims to embrace love for one another and worship with the harmony of mankind.
Maulvi Salih said this during a sermon on Friday held to celebrate the festival of Eid-Ul-Adha, where hundreds of Muslims converged at the Ahmadiyya Muslim Conference Centre.
Maulvi Salih led the congregation to offer the Eid prayers.
Eid-Ul-Adha is celebrated in the 10th month of the Thul-Haj, to commemorate the obedience of Hadhrat Ibrahim and his son Hadhrat Ishmael.
'Eid-Ul-Adha was a means not only of moral and spiritual upliftment, but it also serves as a reminder for the imperative need for sacrifice as an integral part and requirement in nation building,' he explained.
Maulvi Salih urged Muslims not only to observe the celebration as a formality but rather see it as a practical demonstration of both religious and moral pledge which serves as cleansing process.
'Let us consider these animals that are going to submit themselves to the commands by humbling themselves and accepting our moral right to pass sharp knives through their throat. They submit dutifully to our demands because they accept us as superior beings for whose service they have been created'.
He admonished Ghanaians to submit themselves dutifully with the same spirit of sacrifice, obedience and humility to the creator and Lord as showed by Prophet Abraham.
Maulvi Salih said Prophet Abraham emanates from the selfless sacrifices that he, his wife and his son made, adding that the celebration should serve as a wakeup call to every Ghanaians to emulate the examples of Prophet Abraham.
He advised all to be submissive to authority and learn to be selfless and distant ourselves from acts that are a detriment to the progressive development of the country.
The Ameer charged traditional, religious as well as political leaders, to reflect on that spirit of sacrifice and resolute selflessly with utmost dignity.
He commended Muslims for going through a successful spiritual exercise and expressed confidence that all the spiritual devotions and prayers presented would receive appropriate responses from Almighty Allah.
