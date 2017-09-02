TOP STORIES
Chiefs Charged To Champion Infrastructural Development
Many communities in the country are not developed. They are faced with lack of basic infrastructural development and good planning. Basic needs like roads, gutters, markets, toilets, police stations, hospitals, community centers, schools, among others have eluded communities, and that has often become a major source of worry to the people.
Economic activities are completely out of place in those communities, criminals have a field day because there is no police station to deal with crime in that area, solution to simple health issues have become a mirage because there are no health facilities around, children hardly go to school because there are no schools for them, among others.
In view of these unfortunate developments, the chairman of Gbawe Land Management Committee, Daniyal Nii Quartey has charged chiefs and elders to champion the cause of development in their communities. Gbawe is a suburb of Accra in the Ga South Municipal Assembly, and it is one of the few communities that has championed infrastructural development in their communities.
Speaking to a reporter from Journalist In Development (JID) in an interview, the chairman who is also a Principal Elder of the family said chiefs and elders have a primary role to play in developing infrastructure in their area. He disclosed that this could be achieved either through the use of their own resources or by partnering government to do so.
He noted that elders have the duty to ensure the wellbeing of the people in the community, saying that when the basic amenities are provided, the community is sure to develop. "Therefore every effort must be made to provide the people with the basic infrastructure", he said.
According to him, Gbawe has already facilitated the construction of schools, police station, roads, public toilets, clinics, among others. He said the family is currently undertaking a project to help construct toilet facilities for every household. He disclosed that plans are underway to facilitate the construction of a modern community centre for the area.
Chairman Daniyal said the family has decided to finance the youth to learn a trade as a way of creating employment opportunities for them. "A scholarship scheme has also been instituted by the family to take care of brilliant but needy children in school.
The elder appealed to government to upgrade the status of the community health center to a polyclinic in order to help improve health delivery in the community.
In conclusion, he asked president Akufo Addo to come to their aid by flashing out all land guards activities tormenting the people in the area.
