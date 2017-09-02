TOP STORIES
'Experience is not what happens to a man but what a man does with what happens to him'By: Awuradebasa
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3972
|4.4016
|Euro
|5.2197
|5.2232
|Pound Sterling
|5.6592
|5.6666
|Swiss Franc
|4.5642
|4.5669
|Canadian Dollar
|3.5024
|3.5048
|S/African Rand
|0.3376
|0.3378
|Australian Dollar
|3.4770
|3.4838
Alabi Led SSNIT Board Conducted Investment Viability Appraisal On $150m SSNIT Housing Project
There is no iota of truth in the story that Alabi led SSNIT board wasted precious public cash on two housing projects and abandoned them. It was a story pieced together and spinned to tarnish the hard earned reputation of Prof Alabi led SSNIT administration and further cast Mills/Mahama government negatively in public eye.
This is the only sense one can deduce from such an empty publication. In the first place, the Klagon housing project was awarded by the previous board before Alabi's time. Alabi's board initiated the Dunkonah Housing project in collaboration with some foreign partners.
For any sensible human being to undertake a task, the first thing to do is to do feasibility studies. Concerning the housing projects in question, the first step would have been selecting a suitable site with the advice of the engineers, drawing a budget for the project having in mind cost per building and selling price after finishing. Available records indicate that all these were done.
SSNIT DID A THOROUGH INVESTMENT VIABILITY APPRAISAL OF THE PROJECT BEFORE IT DECIDED TO DO THE INVESTMENTS WITH THE FORIEGN PARTNERS.
THE REPORT IS AVAILABLE.
There is a difference between an investment appraisal or call it an investment viability report and a value for money report.
Before SSNIT Board decided to build the Dunkonah estates, a thorough investment appraisal was first done which even contained the sensitivity analysis and established the FINANCIAL VIABILITY of the said project BEFORE the board approved it.
SSNIT investment department which has experts did a complete investment appraisal report which established the financial VIABILITY of the said project and also established the reasons why SSNIT should do the investment.This report went to the Board, was analysed BEFORE the decision to approve the investment was done.
The project is a joint venture with foriegn partners. It is ongoing. It has not yet been completed.
In construction unlike other projects such purchasing and supply of goods its best advisable to do the value for money audit at the close of it because there could be fluctuations in such dollar denominated huge projects due the exchange rate instability. The consultants also may rightly vary the rates used initially due to change in prices of the contruction materials etc.
The Board's final decision was that the value for money audit would therefore be done when the project is finalised. At that stage being a housing construction project the final cost of the project would be known and the audit would establish if SSNIT had got value for what it put in.
Minutes of the SSNIT Board meetings available in the public domain indicates that meetings upon meetings were held prior to the award of the contracts for the housing projects, there were deliberations, there were proposals and counter proposals, there were times that some members of the Board were absent and present, there was consensus etc. These are all normal occurrences in every human institution. WHAT MATTERS MOST IS THAT DUE PROCESS OF LAW IS FOLLOWED. Based on consensus, the SSNIT Board and the management set the housing projects rolling after the necessary processes were done and value for money was taken into consideration.
According to the minutes of the SSNIT Board meeting, as far back in November 2015, the Board in consensus agreed to a POST IMPLEMENTATION VALUE FOR MONEY AUDIT. Choosing a Consult at the time before the projects started would have been overly expensive and in the opinion of many, needless. Hence the decision by the Board to reverse its earlier decision on picking a Consult at the early stages. The decision was arrived at with the best of intentions bearing in mind the interest of the nation and the taxpayer.
At the time Mahama led administration lost power which led to the dissolution of the Prof Alabi led Board, some of the housing units were completed and others were at the various stages of completion (I am talking about Dunkonah Housing Development Project and Klagon Housing Project).The Mahama led administration never abandoned any of the projects. As a matter of records, the JM administration even completed projects started way back under Kuffour era how much more its own initiatives. The past administration cannot be blamed if the current Akufo Addo government decides to abandon such well thought out and invaluable projects which intend to reduce the housing deficit in Ghana at an affordable price.
It is so difficult to establish exactly what a section of the media intend to achieve with this story other than smearing the good reputation of Alabi led Board and make NDC appear corrupt in public eye. According a report by myjoyonline which first broke the story the projects have been done. To quote:
BUT MONTHS AFTER THE TWO PROJECTS WERE COMPLETED, JOY NEWS SOURCES DISCLOSED THE NEW MANAGEMENT OF THE TRUST SAID THE PROJECTS ARE NOT YIELDING THE NEEDED DIVIDENDS.
May I humbly know which projects are being talked about as completed? The new management should tell Ghanaians how much it costs per house and see if the houses will not be bought. This story is a clear case of give a dog a bad name and hang it.
Prof Alabi's stewardship at SSNIT was and it's still unblemished. Any investigation is welcomed.
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to editor@modernghana.com
General News