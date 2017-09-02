TOP STORIES
'Kenya Elections:Too Early For Opposition Parties To Celebrate'
Deputy Finance Minister, Kweku Kwarteng says Kenya’s Raila Odinga-led opposition party should not be too excited about a court ruling ordering the re-run of the presidential elections held in August.
He believes that if the election management body goes into the new polls with the same mentality, then they have a tall mountain to climb.
Speaking on Joy FM’s news analysis programme, Newsfile on Saturday, Mr Kwarteng said the Kenyan opposition is “not out of the woods yet.”
He added that “If that re-election happens and somehow the election management body that produced what they have described as a bad election has not repented and they go ahead and do the wrong things and the opposition loses again, I don’t think the people of Kenya will be willing to listen to another cancellation.”
Mr Kwarteng fears that the incumbent governemnt may take advantage of their incumbency through the electoral commission.
Kenya's Supreme Court on Friday, invalidated the results of last month’s presidential elections and ordered for new polls to be held.
Kenya’s electoral commission, IEBC, had declared Mr Kenyatta the winner by a margin of 1.4 million votes.
The court upheld a petition filed by opposition candidate Raila Odinga, who claimed the re-election of President Uhuru Kenyatta on August 8 was fraudulent.
In a decision that surprised many observers, including Odinga and his supporters, four out of six justices agreed with opposition arguments that the electoral commission had committed irregularities that invalidated the poll.
Chief Justice David Maraga in his ruling stated "The presidential election was not conducted in accordance with the constitution, rendering the declared results invalid, null and void."
He has therefore ordered that fresh elections are held within 60 days.
Raila Odinga (C) reacted with delight in the courtroom
The court’s decision also raised questions for international monitors, who had declared the election fair.
This is the first time in Africa that a court has nullified the vote of a sitting leader.
Mr Kwarteng who was impressed with the court’s decision said it was the beginning of the interrogation of a myth that “once results are announced in an election in Africa, that is it.
Opposition supporters have been celebrating the ruling
“What we are beginning to see by this and I hope it is a trend that will continue, is that you don’t have to do whatever it takes, even if it is illegitimate and that there are other avenues for you if things did not go right,” he added.
Mr Kwarteng believes that the courts should give people the comfort that if they have genuine grievances the court will uphold them.
He prayed that the re-election will be peaceful.
