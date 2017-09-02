TOP STORIES
MTN 'SPIN The WHEEL Promo Produces Winners
Telecommunication giant, MTN, has rewarded its subscribers with cars, monies, smart phones and trips paid for to Dubai through the ‘SPIN the WHEEL promo’.
The promotion, which started 1st July 2017 and ends June 2018.
Speaking at the awards ceremony, General Manager in charge of Consumer Marketing at MTN, Noel Kojo-Ganson said the “SPIN the WHEEL” promo is one of several ways MTN intends to award its loyal subscribers.
He added that, it’s a way of adding value to its services and to the customer’s experience thereby rewarding its ‘Pay As You Go; (PAYG) customers on daily and monthly basis.
Noel Kojo-Ganson stated that, the first two months have seen over 25 thousand customers participating in the promotion and is still hoping more customers will come on board in the subsequent months.
Two lucky winners drove home Hyundai i10 cars, four other customers won trips to Dubai with their partners, 60 customers received 4g enabled handsets and 134 customers also received mobile money e-cash ranging from Ghc100 to Ghc2000 per winner.
In furtherance, he outlined the processes one must follow to become part of the promo and urged customers to recharge one-cedi worth of MTN credit whilst receiving SMS indicating the number of spin slots earned based on the amount recharged.
Story by Ghana/Myjoyonline.com
