Indian High Commissioner Lauds Ghana At Namaskar 2017 Conference
The Indian High Commissioner to Ghana, Birender Singh Yadav, has applauded the Akufo-Addo government for the ‘1-District 1-Dam project’.
Speaking at the 2017 ‘Namaskar’ conference - a 2-day event which hosted over 63 companies at the Accra International Conference Centre he spoke about Indian government's pride in assisting to build the Jubilee House which sits among the top 10 Presidential Offices in the world.
He also spoke about the collaboration between the two countries in working on the Tema-Akosombo Hydro project.
Mr Singh Yadaw commended the government's ‘1-District 1-Dam project’ which he believes will do well to assist in opening companies and creating jobs for the youth.
'Namaskar’ is a respectful salutation in India – which is why the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI), the largest and oldest apex business organization in India, has titled the regional flagship programme as ‘Namaskar Africa’.
It is an event that which receives government officials and business delegations from India and West Africa.
The event, which started with an India-Central Africa Regional Business Forum in the Republic of Congo, is held in partnership with the government of India.
Considering the phenomenal response from African as well as the Indian industry and the demand for increasing the scale of the programme, the sessions have been expanded to include three components - two-day Exhibition as well as an International Business Conference.
This year's edition was being organized in partnership with the Association of Ghana Industries (AGI), the regional African body and bilateral chambers/business association.
The initiative rotates in various regions of Africa and successful regional shows have already been held in Central, Western and Southern regions of Africa.
Namaskar Africa 2017 in Ghana emphasized on the West Africa regional block with Ghana being the focus country with participation expected from neighbouring nations.
