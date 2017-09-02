TOP STORIES
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3972
|4.4016
|Euro
|5.2197
|5.2232
|Pound Sterling
|5.6592
|5.6666
|Swiss Franc
|4.5642
|4.5669
|Canadian Dollar
|3.5024
|3.5048
|S/African Rand
|0.3376
|0.3378
|Australian Dollar
|3.4770
|3.4838
GHC50,000 Set Aside For HFC Bank's Malaria Prevention Tour
HFC Bank raised close to GH¢50,000 to help kick-start the HFC Infantana ride out malaria cycling tour.
This is a partnership between HFC and the first lady’s foundation i.e. Infantana Malaria prevention foundation.
The foundation seeks to raise a total of GH¢400, 000 to construct Community-Based Health Planning Services (CHPS) compound in a suburb of Tamale in the Northern Region.
The initiative will be in a form of a cycling tour from the Northern to Accra where cyclists will make stops at assigned HFC branches nation wide to raise funds from staff and customers as well as raise awareness on malaria in the various communities.
Addressing guests at the Launch of the initiative at the forecourts of the HFC headquarters in Accra, the Board Chairman of HFC, Charles Zwennes, lauded the first lady and her foundation for the outstanding work they are doing in raising awareness and promoting community development.
On his part, the newly appointed acting Managing Director of the HFC Bank Anthony Jordan further pledged full support for the fundraising.
He said, “As part of our vision at HFC, we seek to build successful communities.
“We believe that CSR should lead to long term social impact and it’s for these reasons the bank has engaged in numerous CSR activities in the past years,” he said.
Present also was the deputy Minister for health Hon Kinsley Aboagye Gyadu who expressed approval and appreciation for the malaria prevention tour.
The cyclists who are members of the Velocity and the Gang chain cycling groups will commence the tour from the location where the chips compound is expected to be built in Nyanshegu in the Northern region, then to techiman, Kumasi, koforidua then down to the HFC headquarters in Accra to climax the tour.
The tour begins on 15th September and ends on the 23th September.
