TOP STORIES
There is know smoke without fire but there is fire without smokeBy: DANIEL ABAVARE
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3972
|4.4016
|Euro
|5.2197
|5.2232
|Pound Sterling
|5.6592
|5.6666
|Swiss Franc
|4.5642
|4.5669
|Canadian Dollar
|3.5024
|3.5048
|S/African Rand
|0.3376
|0.3378
|Australian Dollar
|3.4770
|3.4838
Various Stakeholders At The Port Ready To Implement Paperless System
The Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), Customs Excise and Preventive Service (CEPS), GCNET and West Blue Consulting among others have indicated their readiness to roll out of the paperless system at the country’s ports.
The paperless regime is expected to minimise human interference, eliminate delays and inject efficiency in cargo clearance.
The agencies' preparedness to implement to new system comes despite protests by some stakeholders.
Freight forwarders, importers and exporters have been calling for the implementation of the system to be delayed, citing, among others, low sensitisation.
At a forum organised in Accra on Monday, August 21, to sensitise stakeholders, Commissioner-General of the GRA, Kofi Nti, said the system has numerous benefits for the country and called for total stakeholder support.
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to editor@modernghana.com
Business & Finance