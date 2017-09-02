modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Resist Pressure To Legalize Homosexuality – Mp...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

Various Stakeholders At The Port Ready To Implement Paperless System

MyJoyOnline
1 hour ago | Business & Finance

The Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), Customs Excise and Preventive Service (CEPS), GCNET and West Blue Consulting among others have indicated their readiness to roll out of the paperless system at the country’s ports.

The paperless regime is expected to minimise human interference, eliminate delays and inject efficiency in cargo clearance.

The agencies' preparedness to implement to new system comes despite protests by some stakeholders.

Freight forwarders, importers and exporters have been calling for the implementation of the system to be delayed, citing, among others, low sensitisation.

At a forum organised in Accra on Monday, August 21, to sensitise stakeholders, Commissioner-General of the GRA, Kofi Nti, said the system has numerous benefits for the country and called for total stakeholder support.

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to editor@modernghana.com

Business & Finance

TOP STORIES

Kenya Elections: Don't Blame International Observers

11 hours ago

Christian Council Wishes Muslims Well

11 hours ago

quot-img-1There is know smoke without fire but there is fire without smoke

By: DANIEL ABAVARE quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.39724.4016
Euro5.21975.2232
Pound Sterling5.65925.6666
Swiss Franc4.56424.5669
Canadian Dollar3.50243.5048
S/African Rand0.33760.3378
Australian Dollar3.47703.4838
body-container-line