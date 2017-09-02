TOP STORIES
Harvard Africa Alumni Holds “Re-Imagine Africa: A Call to Action” Forum
The Harvard Africa Alumni is hosting its inaugural action forum “Re-Imagine Africa: A Call to Action” in Accra.
It is the first of its kind organized on the continent of Africa, commemorating the 60th anniversary of the flagship international Mason Program at Harvard University, which coincides with Ghana’s 60th year after independence.
The forum will convene all stakeholders in the rise of Africa: development practitioners, politicians, business leaders, alumni, students, friends of Harvard University and of the continent.
There will be a keynote address from President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and high-profile speakers, including President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf of the Republic of Liberia, the Minister of Health for Liberia, the governor for Kaduna State in Nigeria and other dignitaries.
Over the three days of the forum, there will be action tables featuring representatives from key development sectors across Africa
These include healthcare, youth employment, education, financial inclusion, entrepreneurship and industrialization, including Tullow Oil, AfriExim, WHO, Harvard University professors, Ford Foundation, among .
A Harvard Business School professor will be leading a Masterclass on Innovation; and, a recruiter from the Harvard JFK School of Public Policy Mason Program will also be present on the first day, August 24.
“Re-imagine Africa” will focus on initiating conversations, fostering partnerships and inter-trade across Africa and addressing challenges that affect key sectors of growth on the continent in order to inspire participants to re-imagine Africa’s future as a hub of accelerated development.
The Harvard Africa Alumni is a network dedicated to convening alumni, celebrating successes and making real impact on the continent of Africa.
