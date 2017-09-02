modernghana logo

5 Companies Cited For Possible Delisting From GSE

52 minutes ago | Business & Finance

The Ghana Stock Exchange (GSE) has announced that five companies have been suspended from trading in shares effective from Monday, August 28, 2017.

The companies are African Champion Industry Limited (ACI), Clydestone (Ghana) Limited (CLYD), Golden Web Limited (GWEB), Pioneer Kitchenware Limited (PKL) and Transaction Solutions Limited (TRANSOL).

According to a statement by the GSE, “these companies have failed to meet their continuing listing obligations in spite of several promptings to do so.”

These obligations include; failure to submit financial reports, non-payment of annual listing fees and failure to conduct Annual General Meeting (AGM), among others.

The suspension of trading in the above companies will be in force until September 8, 2017, which is the deadline for the companies to rectify the anomalies.

“Failure to do so will attract further sanctions as per the GSE Listing Rules,” the statement added.

The announcement on the GSE website is published below:

PR. 303/2017-SUSPENSION OF TRADING - August 25, 2017

The Ghana Stock Exchange (GSE) will with effect from Monday, August 28, 2017

suspend trading in the shares of the following listed companies:

1. African Champion Industry Limited (ACI)
2. Clydestone (Ghana) Limited (CLYD)
3. Golden Web Limited (GWEB)
4. Pioneer Kitchenware Limited (PKL)
5. Transaction Solutions Limited (TRANSOL)
These companies have failed to meet their continuing listing obligations in spite of several promptings to do so. These obligations include; failure to submit financial reports, non-payment of annual listing fees, failure to conduct Annual General Meeting, among others.

The suspension of trading in the above companies will be in force until September 8, 2017, which is the deadline for the companies to rectify the anomalies. Failure to do so will attract further sanctions as per the GSE Listing Rules.

Issued in Accra, this 25th day of August, 2017.

