Observation is only a one dimensional insight. . There are a thousand more from other observers everyone sees differentlyBy: sereta
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3972
|4.4016
|Euro
|5.2197
|5.2232
|Pound Sterling
|5.6592
|5.6666
|Swiss Franc
|4.5642
|4.5669
|Canadian Dollar
|3.5024
|3.5048
|S/African Rand
|0.3376
|0.3378
|Australian Dollar
|3.4770
|3.4838
Selewa Market Fest: Weekend of massive discounts at Golden Tulip
Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com
