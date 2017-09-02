TOP STORIES
Kenya Elections: Ruling Shows Growing Boldness Of African Courts
A political scientist has described as “bold” a ruling in which Kenya’s Supreme Court annulled the country’s August 8 presidential poll over some irregularities.
Dr Bossman Asare said the ruling delivered by Kenya’s Chief Justice, David Maraga on Friday will change the way courts in Africa handle election related disputes.
“It is a declaration that the courts in Africa are growing bold [and] it is an indication that the courts have understood the challenges we are facing,” he told Komla Adom on Joy FM’s Midday News.
Some parts of Kenya’s capital Nairobi was thrown into excitement after the country's apex court cancelled results of last month's presidential poll, which gave a second term to incumbent President Uhuru Kenyatta.
This followed a petition filed by opposition leader, Raila Odinga challenging the credibility of the results declared by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).
The Commission on August 11 declared Mr Kenyatta the winner of the poll by a margin of 1.4 million votes, despite opposition by the National Super Alliance political coalition.
NSA leader, Mr Odinga maintained the Commission’s IT system was hacked in the course of voting, allowing for the manipulation of the results.
But after 14 days of examination of facts and cross-examination of key witnesses, Kenya’s Supreme Court has called for a retake of the election, citing case of irregularities.
In a four-two ruling that has rattled the political structure of Africa, the apex court said the election was not “conducted in accordance with the constitution” and declared it “null and void.”
Dr Bossman Asare
The decision has been celebrated across the continent especially in Ghana where a similar case in 2012 brought by current President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo failed to generate the same outcome.
The head of the Political Science Department at the University of Ghana believes the ruling will bolster the confidence of African courts to take similar decisions in the face of palpable evidence.
“From a political perspective, it is a bold decision,” he said, adding it levels the political field for the two candidates ahead of the rematch.
But private legal practitioner, Samson Lardy Anyenini wants African countries to emulate the "speed" that attended the adjudication of the electoral dispute in the East African country.
The host of Newsfile on MultiTV/Joy FM said Kenya's 2010 Constitution worked the magic because it contains the timelines for settling electoral disputes.
Kenya's court gives election disputants seven days within which to file their petitions and gives the apex court 14 days to make final determination.
This is different from the situation in Ghana where the 1992 Constitution gives 21 days for persons challenging election results to file their petition.
