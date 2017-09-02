TOP STORIES
Media Amonished To Disseminate National Nutrition Policy
Koforidua, Sept. 1, GNA - Madam Consolata Soyiri Dassah, the Communications and Advocacy Advisor of the "The Voice for Change (V4C) Partnership Programme," of the SNV Netherlands Development Organisation, has urged the media to help disseminate the National Nutrition Policy (NNP).
The National Nutrition Policy is to ensure optimal nutrition and health for all persons living in Ghana, to enhance capacity for sustainable economic growth and development.
Madam Dassah said disseminating the Policy would go a long way to promote Ghana's socio-economic development.
She said the media had a crucial role to play to support decentralisation processes by ensuring the smooth implementation of national policies such as the NNP at the local level.
Speaking to the Ghana News Agency on the sidelines of a two-day sensitisation workshop in Koforidua, organised by the SNV for some selected journalists, Madam Dassah said poor nutrition in childhood contributed to irreversible reduced intelligence, low economic productivity and increases in the risk of cardiovascular disease in adulthood.
The NNP, after its adoption in 2013, would be reviewed once every five years to align with other government policies.
On the issue of food safety, Madam Dassah called for improved systems of food safety and quality management, leading to reduced foodborne illness and supporting fair and transparent trade.
She advocated for increased awareness, interest, commitment and action by all stakeholders to bring the menace of post-harvest losses to an end.
She said SNV, together with its partners; the civil society organisations, was working towards the reduction or elimination of postharvest losses in the country.
The V4C is an evidence-based advocacy programme being implemented by SNV in partnership with the International Food and Policy Research Institute and the Dutch Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
The Dutch Ministry is funding the programme from 2016 to 2020, as part of its worldwide efforts to reinforce space for CSOs worldwide.
The programme focuses on four thematic areas - Food and Nutrition Security, Renewable Energy and Water, Sanitation and Hygiene.
It seeks to strengthen CSOs in Ghana, Kenya, Rwanda, Burkina Faso, Honduras and Indonesia in their role as advocates and lobbyists.
The two-day workshop was attended by media professionals from online, wire service, the print, television and radio.
It exposed participants to activities of CSOs and provided the platform for media engagement.
