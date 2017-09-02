TOP STORIES
Muslims Urged To Uphold Faith
Bolgatanga, Sept.1 GNA - Alhaji Yussif Adams, the Upper East Regional Chief Imam, has called on Muslims to uphold their faith and emulate the relationship Prophet Abraham had with God.
He said the Prophet was prepared to sacrifice his only son in fulfillment of a command from God and that should be a good lesson for all Muslims to willingly share their food with neighbours, irrespective of their religious background.
The Chief Imam said this when he delivered his sermon during the Eid-ul- Adha prayers at the Central Mosque in Bolgatanga.
He said the Eid celebration was to commemorate the sacrifice the Prophet made and enjoined all Muslims to make 'love for neighbour' and charity a part of their daily lives.
Mr Rockson Bukari, the Upper East Regional Minister, said the command of sacrifice to God as contained in the Holy Quran was not only for people who performed Hajj but a general command for all Muslims who were capable.
'By sacrificing we should not demand what is more than what the state can provide for our welfare and should be mindful about the needs of others.
Indeed, sacrifice and self-denial prevent us from doing evil, thus reducing the indulgence in anti-social vices in society,' he said.
Mr Bukari expressed worry about people's desire to get rich quick and said that was killing the divine act of sacrifice, which in turn encouraged armed robbery, motorbike snatching, corruption, stealing and other anti-social vices.
He said the celebration was a crusade and religious organisations had a vital role to play in spreading the message of honesty, probity, transparency and accountability.
'Religious leaders must not only preach these virtues but must be seen practicing them and be role models for their members,' he said.
Mr Bukari called on individuals to endeavour to practice the doctrines of their respective religions and to commit themselves to living exemplary lives worthy of emulation.
He entreated the congregation to exercise self-disciple and self-control and to follow the dictates of their Religion in the discharge of their duties in whatever capacity they found themselves.
Reverend Father Samuel Atinga, the Assistant Cathedral Administrator at the Sacred Heart Cathedral Parish in Bolgatanga, who joined the Muslims to mark the celebration, expressed joy at the peaceful co-existence between Christians and Muslims in the Region.
'We have had a very long standing relationship with Muslims and we have a very peaceful co-existence and so we want to show our solidarity ... so that together we can witness the peace of God.'
In an interview with the Ghana News Agency, the Acting Municipal Police Commander, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Mr Williams Kpormegbe, said there were enough Police officers at vantage points within the Municipality to ensure law and order, and advised the youth to exercise restraint in their celebration, especially when riding their motorbikes.
