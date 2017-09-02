TOP STORIES
Muslim Communities Celebrate Eid-ul-Adha In Bawku
Bawku (U/E), Sept. 1, GNA - Muslim parents in Bawku have been urged to focus on their responsibilities towards their children and imbibe in them the teachings of the Founder of Islam.
Chief Imam Mohammed Murtala of Bawku made the call on Friday during the prayers for the celebration of the Festival of Sacrifice; Eid-ul-Adha, in Bawku in the Upper East Region.
He said children were gifts from God and needed the necessary attention and education to enable them to grow to be responsible adults and portray the true meaning of the Muslim faith.
Imam Murtala said the increasing indiscipline in the society was due to poor parenting and urged Muslims to use the festival, which signifies peace, sharing and unity, to restore the good aspect of parenting in their homes.
He called on the people to see peace as an aspect of life that could foster development and project the wellbeing of the citizenry, and said creating an enabling environment was the ultimate thing to do to promote good socio-economic activities in the area.
Mr Mohammed Tahiru Namde, a legal practitioner and an opinion leader in the area, reminded the youth to identify themselves as the driving force for development and use the festival to create a peaceful and enabling environment that would propel their growth.
He said enhancing co-existence among one another would go a long way to neutralise the perception that Bawku was a war zone and nothing good could come from that area.
He urged the youth to focus on their education so as to improve their performance and the standards of education in the area.
Mr Namde attributed the falling standards of education to lack of parental care as most parents did not monitor the educational activities of their children.
