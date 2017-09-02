TOP STORIES
Potable Water Urgently Needed At Danchira
Accra, Sept. 1, GNA - The people of Danchira in the Greater Accra Region have been without a source of potable water for the past 20 years.
Nii Adu Anderson disclosed this to the Ghana News Agency in an interview at Danchira, in the Ga South Municipality, and appealed to the Government to extend water supply to the town to assuage their suffering.
He said their major challenge had been the supply of potable water as they depended on some streams and sachet water for their household chores, which created health and financial problems.
Throwing light on some self-help development, Nii Adu Anderson said the community had been able to put up a building to serve as a Police Station to ensure the security of the people as well as curb the land guard menace in the area.
He appealed to the Ghana Police Service to post police personnel there to man the station as the building was ready for use.
