modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Resist Pressure To Legalize Homosexuality – Mp...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

Mozambique opposition eyes peace deal by November

AFP
2 hours ago | Africa
Mozambiqueâ€™s President Filipe Nyusi (R) and opposition leader Afonso Dhlakama (L), pictured here in 2015, are expected to sign a peace deal in October. By Sergio Costa (AFP/File)
Mozambiqueâ€™s President Filipe Nyusi (R) and opposition leader Afonso Dhlakama (L), pictured here in 2015, are expected to sign a peace deal in October. By Sergio Costa (AFP/File)

Maputo (AFP) - Mozambique's opposition chief Afonso Dhlakama said Friday he expected to sign a peace deal with President Filipe Nyusi by November, as the two sides look to end years of unrest.

The two men met last month in the remote Gorongosa mountains, where Dhlakama retreated in 2015 with 800 former fighters.

"In principle (the peace deal) will be in October and not later than November," Dhlakama told the Canal de Mocambique newspaper, speaking by phone from his forest hideout.

"It is expected that in October we will have another meeting to finalise the agreements," he said.

Dhlakama leads Renamo, an insurgent group that fought a 16-year civil war before becoming an opposition political party that again took up arms in 2013.

Clashes between the ruling Frelimo party government and Renamo last year revived the spectre of Mozambique's civil war that ended in 1992.

Renamo members, who hold seats in parliament, have called for greater decentralisation of the state and better integration of their people into the police and military.

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to editor@modernghana.com

Africa

TOP STORIES

I disagree with ruling, but ready for re-run – Uhuru

6 hours ago

Government Suspends Some Workers’ Salaries

8 hours ago

quot-img-1'Our minds are like pencils. They work better when they are sharp.'

By: Jeffrey Aryee quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.39724.4016
Euro5.21975.2232
Pound Sterling5.65925.6666
Swiss Franc4.56424.5669
Canadian Dollar3.50243.5048
S/African Rand0.33760.3378
Australian Dollar3.47703.4838
body-container-line