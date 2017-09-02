TOP STORIES
"Technology without morality is barbarous; morality without technology is impotent"By: K. Oware, Hamburg
2017 AgriTech Challenge Winners Announced
Kosmos Energy has announced the three agric-focused enterprises as winners of the Kosmos Innovation Center (KIC) AgriTech Challenge.
After nine months of the competition, six business teams emerged with viable concepts worth supporting for development.
Kosmos Energy will provide US$50,000 in seed funding to two of these businesses, as well as sponsor them through a twelve-month incubation period at the Meltwater School of Technology (MEST) where they will learn how to turn their ideas into profitable businesses. The KIC selected teams are:
In addition to the winners of the AgriTech Challenge, four other promising business teams who competed will be funded or supported by KIC partners:
The winners were selected from the more than 400 young entrepreneurs who applied to be a part of the 2017 AgriTech Challenge, out of which 200 were shortlisted and interviewed, with a final 106 forming 25 businesses (teams) to compete for the ultimate prize.
Commenting on the successful program, Kosmos Energy vice president and country manager Joe Mensah said: “The second AgriTech Challenge succeeded beyond our expectations, with all six finalist business teams receiving funding or other support from the Kosmos Innovation Center and its partners.
The quality of the teams, their entrepreneurial spirit, and the potential of their business ideas is a testament to the work everyone at the Kosmos Innovation Center has done in its short history. We look forward to similar success in the future with the AgriTech Challenge and our new acceleration program, which is aimed at helping established small and mid-sized businesses reach the next stage of growth.”
The Minister for food and Agriculture, Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto who attended the function indicated that encouraging the youth to go into Agricuture through the use of technological innovation is commendable
” the goal of the Kosmos Innovation Center is to harness the youth to leverage information, communication, and technology (ICT) and innovation to solve some of the country's development problems, the choice of agriculture as your first focus sector, and particularly blazing the trail in nurturing and creating E-Agribusiness in Ghana must be commended!” he said.
“This intervention is timely and appropriate as the sector increasingly requires an infusion of new life to attract our youth to find their space within the agricultural value chain”, he further stated.
