MP For Weija-Gbawe Constituency Wishes Muslims Well On The Occasion Of Eid-Ul-Adha
The Member of Parliament for Weija-Gbawe Constituency, who is also Deputy Minister for Health, under the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo-led administration on Friday wished all Muslims in and out of her constituency well in all their endeavours as they commemorate Eid-Ul-Adha.
Hon. Tina Naa Ayeley Mensah in a statement filed from her office and signed by her wishes all Muslims in Weija-Gbawe Constituency and the country at large a happy and a peaceful celebration. She therefore underscored the importance for the celebration of Eid-Ul-Adha.
According to her, Eid-Ul-Adha is celebrated to commemorate the willingness of Ibrahim to offer his son, Ishmael as a gesture of obedience to Allah, therefore Muslims in Ghana and cross the globe should emulate the unconditional obedience displayed by Ibrahim. She added that when people obey rules and authority, our societies will be a safe place for all to live.
The illustrious Member of Parliament who has achieved so much in just 7 months into Parliament as first timer, seized the opportunity of the occasion to advise her brothers and sisters who belong to the Islam faith to exercise some form of restraint in their attempt to have fun to crown the celebration of the festival.
She said, “Prophet Mohammed is a peace loving person hence the meaning of Islam, therefore all Muslims must seek peace with their neighbours for full attainment of Allah’s blessing for their homes, families and lives”. She was of the opinion that Islam is one of the finest religion, so the people who share the faith must allow the doctrine to show in their way of life.
She pleaded with Muslims who holds ill opinions about this year’s Hajj in Saudi Arabia to let them go, since the human system cannot guarantee perfection accept the Almighty Allah. She was however optimistic that next year’s Hajj will be wonderful and the blessing thereafter will be in many folds.
