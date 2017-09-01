TOP STORIES
Not Much Will Come Out Of Kennedy Agyapong, A-Plus Rendezvous With The Police
Following President Akufo-Addo’s official announcement that any citizens with any corruption complaints against any of his appointees have a right to lodge their case with the police and other security agencies, for the requisite investigations to be conducted and the veracity or the lack thereof ascertained by public investigators, the Assin-Central New Patriotic Party’s Member of Parliament, Mr. Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, was reported to have done precisely that (See “A-Plus Swerves CID; Fails to Show Up for Questioning” Citifmonline.com / Ghanaweb.com 8/31/17). As of this writing, however, another report had appeared on the web in which Mr. Agyapong was alleged to have said that he had absolutely no intention of taking up the invitation of the CID “because I am not a thief.” Now, it is not clear precisely what he means.
Earlier on, Mr. Agyapong had alleged that one of the point men at the Presidency had either extorted or been caught in the act of extorting a $ 20,000 kickback from a prospective investor who had sought audience with the President. Well, the veracity of this allegation is as significant as the credibility and motive of the plaintiff of such allegation. This is where matters are almost bound to unravel or go awry. Already, Mr. Agyapong, who owns media concerns and several other businesses and contracts with the government, had bitterly complained that he has not yet been rewarded with the issuance of the sort of contracts he feels will be commensurate with his personal financial investment in the presidential-election campaign of then-Candidate Akufo-Addo and the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in general.
Mr. Agyapong has been reported to have further alleged that others who contributed far less than he had to the electoral fortunes of the NPP, had been awarded far more lucrative contracts than the complainant. Now, what the preceding points to is that Mr. Agyapong’s allegations are not purely disinterested. In other words, his motive or motives may be inescapably self-serving; which further implies that had Mr. Agyapong been awarded contracts of which he was completely satisfied or content with, it likely would not have mattered the least bit whether, as he alleges, Mr. Agyapong had espied, or caught red-handed, any presidential aide, or staffer, either extorting or attempting to extort a kickback from a prospective investor.
In the case of the musician called A-Plus (aka Mr. Kwame AsareObeng), as I indicated in a previous column, it has emerged that he may be afflicted with the same bug that impelled Mr. Agyapong to start making an endless litany of corruption allegations against some of the Akufo-Addo aides.
To wit, A-Plus is, reportedly, not content with his GHC12,000 BOST contract, which entails the transportation of refined auto-fuel from the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation’s subsidiary across the country. His apparently insatiable greed had impelled him to seek more contractual deals at the expense of other equally legitimate local entrepreneurs.
It is the quite justifiable refusal of some presidential aides to servilely feed Mr. Obeng’s insatiable greed and ego that has prompted the popular Hip-Life artist to curse out, or malign, the two Deputy Chiefs-of-Staff at the Presidency, namely, Messrs. Francis Asenso-Boakye and Samuel Abu Jinapor.
Indeed, as of this writing, A-Plus was reported to have failed to honor an invitation from the Criminal Investigations Division (CID) of the Ghana Police Service. He faults his lawyers for failing to show up. Of course, he has another chance or two to meet with police investigators, the failure of which he runs the risk of a legal blowback from those whom A-Plus has accused of the double-crime of “abject stupidity” and “rank corruption.”
Ultimately, what we have here is an outrageous case of naked greed mischievously packaged as righteous indignation. It is time for all those who desire to see Ghana prosper beyond their personal bank accounts haunch down and get their hands dirty and greasy with the adult business of nation-building. Those who are not prepared to sacrifice for the long-term good of country and party must promptly and voluntarily side out or be shoved off.
*Visit my blog at: kwameokoampaahoofe.wordpress.com Ghanaffairs
