A-Plus Comes Face-To-Face With Police CID
Controversial musician, A-Plus is set to meet the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) on Tuesday after he failed to honour an earlier invitation by the department.
A-Plus, who had made corruption allegations against two presidential staffers, failed to appear before the CID because his lawyers were not available to accompany him.
According to him, although he wanted to honour the invitation without his lawyers, they insisted it would be appropriate he had legal representation at the meeting with the security officials.
Meanwhile, a new invitation letter the CID wrote to the musician and sighted by citifmonline.com said “it would greatly be appreciated if you could report to the Director-General/CID at the CID headquarters on Tuesday 5th September 2017 at 10:00 am to assist in investigations.”
“The Financial Forensics Unit of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service is investigating an allegation of corruption you made against the Deputy Chiefs of Staff, Francis Asenso-Boakye and Mr. Samuel Abu Jinapor on your Facebook page on 27th August 2017,” the statement added.
A-Plus is being investigated for accusing two Deputy Chiefs of Staff, Francis Asenso-Boakye, and Abu Jinapor of being corrupt, without giving reasons for the accusation.
But Francis Asenso-Boakye subsequently rejected the claims describing it as baseless.
–
By: Godwin Akweiteh Allotey/citifmonline.com/Ghana
