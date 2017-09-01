TOP STORIES
I disagree with ruling, but ready for re-run – Uhuru
Kenya President, Uhuru Kenyatta says the Jubilee Coalition is ready to campaign again ahead of the presidential election re-run even though he does not agree with the Supreme Court ruling nullifying his election.
In an address from Kenya’s State House, President Kenyatta, however, stated that he will respect the decision of the court and seek re-election.
“I disagree with it because millions of Kenyans… made their choice and six people have decided that they will go against the will of the people,” he said.
He also expressed confidence of a win and cited the many seats won by Jubilee legislators.
President Kenyatta also encouraged all Kenyans to be peaceful and continue to display a democratic spirit in a post on his Facebook page.
–
By: citifmonline.com/Ghana, with files from capitalfm.co.ke
