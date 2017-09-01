TOP STORIES
Life Immunisation Project To Run For The Next Two Years
Accra, Sept. 1, GNA- A two-year immunisation cycle, aimed at ensuring the protection of babies from diseases, is set to roll-out this month to November in the Greater Accra, Volta and Northern regions.
The project, dubbed: 'Second Year of Life (2YL) Project,' would be implemented by the Ghana Health Service (GHS), in partnership with the Red Cross, World Health Organisation and UNICEF with support from the Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Atlanta.
Mr Kwadwo Asante-Afari, the Programme Officer of the Health Promotion Department of the GHS, said the 2YL Project sought to offer protection for children from vaccine preventable diseases by strengthening the life immunisation from birth to five years.
He said the pilot project in the three regions had become necessary as a result of the huge number of defaulting parents who did not send their children for the second measles vaccination.
'The rationale for establishing the 2YL platform is to establish an additional schedule visit to deliver second dose of measles-rubella vaccine at 18 to 24 months of birth.
'The 2YL project also seeks to bridge the measles immunisation gap so that Ghana will be able to achieve the Measles immunisation goal of 95 per cent,' he said.
At a stakeholders meeting in Accra on Thursday, Dr Joseph Opare, the National Project Coordinator, in a presentation made on his behalf, urged caregivers to ensure their babies completed the two-year immunisation cycle to protect them from diseases.
Dr Opare said there was the need to improve advocacy and social mobilisation for 2YL interventions, build capacity of staff at all levels, re-focus communication messages on the benefit of the second dose and establish adherence to defaulter tracing systems to make the project successful.
Mrs Grace Kafui Annan, the Head of Health Promotion Department of the GHS, said without adequate sensitisation of caregivers, the initiative would not yield the desired results.
'I am optimistic that the project will reposition health caregivers to contribute more effectively to service delivery,' she said.
GNA
By Samira Larbie/ Elsie Appiah-Osei, GNA
