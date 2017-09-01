TOP STORIES
TMA Maternity Home Receives Support From Ga Ladies Association, Tema
Tema Sept. 1,GNA - The Ga Ladies Association, Tema, a Tema based Charity, has donated assorted medical equipment and supplies to the Tema Metropolitan Assembly's (TMA) Maternity Home in Tema Community One.
The items which included an industrial washing machine and baby weighing scales were represented by Mrs Abigail Otu Tawiah, Organiser and founding member of the Association.
During presentation, she said the association had adopted the TMA Maternity Home which also serves as a clinic, because of its strategic location and services to the poor and the vulnerable in low income communities in the Metropolis.
According to her, most women traders in the Community One Market use the place as their first point of healthcare as well as pre natal and post natal services.
'We have been associated with the TMA maternity home for three years. We procured and mounted a water tank in 2015 to mark our first anniversary. In 2016, we donated bed sheets, paediatric drugs theatre screens among others to mark our second anniversary. And today we are providing these equipment to uplift the running of the place. We are three years old today.'
Dr John Yabani, Tema Metropolitan Health Director, who received the items, thanked the Ga Ladies for their profound love for the poor and the vulnerable.
He disclosed that apart from the clinical and maternity services, the outfit also sends out community nurses into the communities to follow up and address the health concerns of the people.
