'We Need To Sustain The Continous Peace We Enjoy In Tema'
Tema Sept.1, GNA - The Public Relations officer (PRO) of the Tema Metropolitan Assembly (TMA) has informed of the good relationship and cordiality that exists between the Assembly and the Muslim Community in Tema.
Mr. Frank Asante said this on Thursday, during a presentation of livestock to Muslims in Tema at the residence of the Tema Metropolitan Chief Imman, Alhaji Abubakah Adams, as the TMA's contribution to this year's Idr Udha Sallah celebrations.
'This has been an annual affair. Over the years, we have enjoyed a very good working relationship with the Muslim community, and they have supported us in most of our activities especially their leadership. So when it gets to this special day when they sacrifice lambs and cows, we contribute our quota to make it big,' he said.
Mr Asante asked Muslims in Tema to continue to support the TMA in its developmental activities to ensure that the prevailing peace and cordiality between them and the Christian community was sustained.
He asked them to be circumspect in their celebrations because 'the youth especially, when it gets to occasions like this they over do things in their excitement, and that leads to issues with motor bikes and other road accidents.'
He observed that the Muslim community was key to the Tema Mayor's Tema's restoration agenda .
'Government has its plans to improve Zongos and Inner cities in Ghana. Tema has its share of Inner Cities, and the Tema Restoration Agenda intends to improve their living standards. We intend to improve access to education and our brothers and sisters in the Muslim community will take full advantage of the coming into force of the free Senior High School policy.'
He said the TMA would strengthen technical and vocational schools in Tema to provide employable skills to the youth 'and then by extension, the mayor has an internship programme with the industries in Tema and this is going to help the Muslim community benefit from the Tema Restoration Agenda.'
Presenting the livestock, Mr. Felix Nii Annan-La, Tema Metropolitan Chief Executive (MCE) of Tema said, 'We all know tomorrow is the Idr Udha and as custom demands, TMA always have to do some presentation to Muslims in Tema.'
The MCE presented a cow and fifteen rams and added that 'we are doing this not only at your end; we made the rams fifteen because we want each of the Mosques to have one to also feel part of the celebrations.'
GNA
By Alexander Nyarko Yeboah, GNA
