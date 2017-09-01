TOP STORIES
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3972
|4.4016
|Euro
|5.2197
|5.2232
|Pound Sterling
|5.6592
|5.6666
|Swiss Franc
|4.5642
|4.5669
|Canadian Dollar
|3.5024
|3.5048
|S/African Rand
|0.3376
|0.3378
|Australian Dollar
|3.4770
|3.4838
MASLOC Orients Service Personnel
A day's orientation programme has been organized for over 200 national service personnel, who have been posted to the Microfinance and Small Loans Centre (MASLOC) for the 2017/2018 service year.
The exercise, held on Thursday, August 31 at the Accra Technical University, was aimed at giving the personnel drawn from various parts of the country the opportunity to learn the culture of MASLOC and the task ahead of them over the course of the service period.
Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of MASLOC, Stephen Boadi Amoah, in a brief remark on the occasion, admonished the personnel to take their service period seriously and above all be patriotic in their service to the nation.
“Come and do your best; once you do your best for society, you sow seed for the future, Mr. Amoah told them.
He indicated that the current leadership of MASLOC was working assiduously to reposition the Centre as a “properly established” financial institution.
In the near future, he said, employees of MASLOC will not see the need to leave and join other organizations because the working condition at the Centre for staff will improve tremendously.
On the rationale for the orientation, which is believed to be the first of its kind in the history of MASLOC, he said, “I think any well run or managed organization, when you are getting new people that are going to work, it is extremely appropriate that you give them orientation for them to know more about the organization, for them to understand the structure, operations, policies, the control system and their responsibilities.”
On her part, head of Human Resource at MASLOC, Esther A. Agbeko, urged the personnel to adopt positive workplace behavior and see themselves as employees and not just service personnel.
She indicated that the 2017/2018 batch of service of personnel happens to be the largest in the history of MASLOC and that it was necessary that they took keen interest in the core values of the Centre which includes integrity and professionalism.
The Microfinance and Small Loans Centre is a microfinance apex body responsible for implementing the Government of Ghana (GoG)'s microfinance programmes targeted at reducing poverty.
BY Melvin Tarlue
