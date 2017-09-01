modernghana logo

All Roads Lead To Akosombo For Citi FM’s Holiday Weekend

CitiFMonline
9 minutes ago | General News

Citi FM's three- day fun filled leisure treat to the serene Akosombo township in the Eastern Region will begin today, Friday [September 1, 2017].

The over 70 patrons will be chauffeured to the plush Volta Hotel which has a beautiful view of the Akosombo dam.

The patrons will be treated to some fun activities including boat cruise, barbecue, live band music, swimming competitions as well as Karaoke sessions.

A keep fit exercise has also been slated as part lined up activities.

The Weekend Holiday will also afford participants a unique opportunity to network.

Citi FM's Programs Manager Jessica Opare Saforo outlined what is in store for participants.

“It's going to be three days of fun and leisure. Citi FM is offering participants an opportunity to get away from it all and just have some down time outside the capital. So we've got so many things lined up to ensure that people have a good time….we are ready, we are excited, we are hyped up, Team Citi is ready to go,” she added.

Citi FM has often set the pace with a number of such leisure trips to some local and international destinations in recent years.

In July 2017, the station took about 40 participants to Mauritius and South Africa where they had an experience of their lifetime.

The Heritage Caravan, which usually takes off in March every year, also took tour lovers to scenic and historical sites in the ten regions of Ghana.


By: Godwin Akweiteh Allotey/citifmonline.com/Ghana
